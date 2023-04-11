Elevated MSP and Momentum ECM's Grand Opening Celebration

HARRISBURG, Pa., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Elevated MSP and Momentum ECM families celebrated their official Grand Opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on March 22, 2023. Their new 15,000 square foot facilities located at 27 Miller St, Lemoyne PA, 17043 will allow for their continued expansion and growth.

Many members from the West Shore Chamber of Commerce as well as the York County Economic Alliance were in attendance and enjoyed an evening of food, beverages, and fun.

Members from the BNI York 1 chapter as well as many clients from both Elevated and Momentum also enjoyed the social.

The teams Ribbon cutting

Elevated handles IT support differently than most. Our service and support plans are designed to give our clients true Peace of Mind. We begin with a list of over 250 best practices. Our TAM's (Technical Alignment Managers) conduct on-site visits on a schedule that works for you and strive to move your business into alignment with these best practices. Followed with recurring meetings with a vCIO to review the status of your Technology Alignment, to budget, and plan for upcoming expenditures, and you have a truly proactive approach to IT with a trusted business partner.

Momentum provides process automation and secure content management to drive efficiency and lower costs – keeping organizations of all sizes moving forward. Our purpose is to facilitate these processes and help our clients leverage the Laserfiche technology to work smarter and not just succeed but thrive in an everchanging marketplace.

"Again, we thank all who were in attendance for sharing this special event with us," Tom Hogue, CEO / owner.

SOURCE Elevated MSP/Momentum ECM