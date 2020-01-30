Elevated Resources Continues Mid-Market Momentum with Record Growth, Product Enhancements and Expanded Partnerships

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevated Resources, Inc., a premier global talent acquisition and management services company, announced that its focus on serving mid-market companies and refinements to its customer acquisition strategy have resulted in record growth in 2019. The company also recapped other significant milestones achieved during the past year.



Elevated Resources realized impressive growth of over 27 percent during the past two years, as a result of the extension of its services and technology offerings, as well as channel partnership execution and strategic focus on mid-market customers.



"During the past year, we have streamlined our focus and greatly enhanced our product offerings which have resulted in unprecedented revenue and market growth," said Elevated Resources CEO, Rob Morris. "This momentum will undoubtedly continue as we leverage the expertise of the Elevated Resources team and augment our services to meet the needs of our valuable customers and partners."



Elevated Resources' 2019 company highlights included:

In April, Elevated Resources announced its collaboration with GoodData Corp., the leading platform in fully managed and scalable analytics, to introduce ELEVATE Analytics, an in-app reporting solution that provides customers with executive-level visibility into their contingent talent management process metrics, spend analytics and workforce intelligence.

In June, the company released ELEVATE Mobile Direct, the first mobile-direct app designed to enhance long-term connections between employers and their contingent pools of talent, offering a rich set of features to enable talent acquisition capabilities beyond the desktop. Then, in August, Elevated Resources announced it formalized a technology partnership with Clowder, the leading provider of year-round mobile engagement solutions for communities, to solidify the long-term development and enhancement of ELEVATE Mobile Direct.

Elevated Resources was named as a Fastest-Growing Private Company by the Orange County Business Journal (OCBJ) in October, ranking 40th in the Mid-Size Companies category.

The company also expanded its collaboration into academia, when it launched a project with a highly specialized graduate student team from Cornell University's Samuel Curtis Johnson Graduate School of Management to develop a new approach to identifying and establishing long-lasting connections with talent possessing specific skills and industry experience.

Samuel Curtis Johnson Graduate School of Management to develop a new approach to identifying and establishing long-lasting connections with talent possessing specific skills and industry experience. Throughout the year, the company augmented its market analyst coverage by engaging industry firms, Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) and Spend Matters to increase visibility and enhance market intelligence initiatives.

On the customer front, Elevated Resources added significant customers in the pharma and food service markets and expanded global operations.

In 2020, the company will be focused on further expanding the MSP (Managed Service Provider) channel for its VMS (Vendor Management System) technology platform, ELEVATE, introducing new products and aligning its organization and resources to support new strategic business models.



