Elevated Roofing Lands Among Nation's Top 100 Roofing Contractors

FRISCO, Texas, Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevated Construction Group, a respected contractor in Frisco, TX, proudly announces the recognition given to some of the most elite residential and commercial roofing contractors in the U.S.

The Frisco company is recognized for earning the No. 68 spot on the 2020 Top 100 Contractors List compiled by Roofing Contractor Magazine. Rankings are determined by 2019 sales revenue. In 2018, Elevated earned the No. 91 spot on the list.

"This explosive growth and trust from the community as a local partner reflects the huge leap that was made by the entire team," said Mike Witte, owner of Elevated Roofing. "We are so grateful to our customers and the trust that they have placed in us. Texas weather can be hard on roofs, and 2019 was no exception. Our customers depend on our workmanship and on us doing the right thing, and we work to maintain this standard with each and every one of them."

While Elevated Roofing has always done Commercial Roofing, the past two years, it has been a priority. "We continue to climb this list consistently, by building the kingdom one roof at a time, and focusing on both being a digital transformation company and achieving high quality customer outcomes," said James Honeycutt, VP of Sales and Marketing at Elevated Roofing. "This is an exceptional feat for our team of exceptional people, all focused on taking care of our customers. It also reflects our focus on commercial roofing in the past few years which has opened up new growth opportunities for our team."

Elevated Construction Group is a family-owned business based in Frisco, TX, that handles a diverse array of services that includes both residential and commercial roofing, metal roofs, gutters, siding, painting, and storm-damage repair under the brand names Elevated Roofing, Elevated Commercial Roofing and Elevated Electrical.

"Elevated's longevity is part of the reason we can provide this breadth of services", explains owner Mike Witte. "Some of our staff and contractors have been with us for more than eight years. It's a family," he says. "Every project we take on advances the tradition of excellence in both craftsmanship and customer service."

With almost 600 Google 5-Star reviews, Elevated Roofing has proven that their high-quality materials and honest workmanship far exceed the rest. With a warranty of up to 30 years on every project completed, you can count on Elevated Roofing.

The skilled team at Elevated Roofing has provided the North Texas area with both of these ideals for more than 20 years. They are also certified with the NTRCA and the RCTA and enjoy a coveted A+ Better Business Bureau rating. The company works only with Top Tier manufacturers to ensure the quality of their work.

About Elevated Construction Group:

Elevated Construction Group, a Frisco-based company, offers both residential and commercial services, supported by a team of dedicated professionals, who provide both honest and detailed solutions that are backed by a warranty. For more information, visit www.elevatedroofing.com .

About Roofing Contractor Magazine:

Roofing Contractor is the premier magazine for roofing contractors. Each month relevant information covering the latest trends in the roofing industry, safety, business and legal concerns are addressed. Our editorial reaches a national audience and covers all aspects of residential, commercial, industrial and institutional roofing. For more information, visit www.roofingcontractor.com.

