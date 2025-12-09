Elevated Scheduling, Exceptional Service: Suncoast Credit Union Partners with Coconut Software

TAMPA, Fla. and SASKATOON, SK, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Coconut Software announces a strategic partnership with Suncoast Credit Union , Florida's largest credit union, to implement a unified appointment scheduling and branch lobby management platform integrated across all lines of business.

This initiative gives Suncoast's member-facing teams the tools to minimize complexity, streamline appointment booking, reduce wait times, and enhance both in‑branch and digital experiences, giving staff increased ability to focus on meaningful conversations that help members reach their goals.

"This new partnership will help us connect our members in a more efficient way, making every interaction more productive and more personal," says Kristen Pepper , Vice President, Service Center Operations at Suncoast Credit Union. "Coconut Software supports our vision of member‑first service while also helping our advisors and branch teams operate more efficiently, and with real-time reporting."

Key highlights of this partnership include:

Organization-wide deployment of Coconut Software across all branch locations and service channels for a seamless scheduling experience.

of Coconut Software across all branch locations and service channels for a seamless scheduling experience. Optimized lobby management with real-time wait time visibility, streamlined check-ins, and enhanced staff efficiency.

with real-time wait time visibility, streamlined check-ins, and enhanced staff efficiency. A renewed focus on high-value appointments , including optimized account assistance, cross-sell/upsell opportunities, and branch efficiency improvements.

, including optimized account assistance, cross-sell/upsell opportunities, and branch efficiency improvements. Robust analytics and reporting, giving branch leaders visibility into appointment demand, peak times, branch traffic, staffing gaps and needs, and service performance.

"At Coconut, we're all about helping people spend their time on what really matters. Whether it's an advisor connecting with a member, or a customer getting the help they need faster, that focus on meaningful moments is what drives better experiences, happier teams, and stronger results," says Katherine Regnier , CEO of Coconut Software. "It's so rewarding to see that lightbulb moment when teams realize Coconut goes far beyond scheduling: It's a complete, connected suite that makes branch operations smarter and more human. We're beyond proud to support Suncoast in its mission of delivering exceptional service to its many members, efficiently and consistently—and to now be supporting five of the top ten credit unions across the country with our solutions."

The partnership offers an opportunity to modernize operations while staying true to a member-first mission. By reducing friction in scheduling, optimizing staff resources, and creating space for meaningful member interactions, Suncoast is setting a new standard for member engagement, and what it means to be a credit union of the future.

About Suncoast Credit Union

Suncoast Credit Union is the largest credit union in the state of Florida, the 8th largest in the United States based on membership, and the 10th largest in the United States based on its $19.2 billion in assets. Chartered in 1934 as Hillsborough County Teachers Credit Union, Suncoast Credit Union currently operates 80 full-service branches and serves more than 1.3 million members across Florida. As a community credit union, anyone who lives, works, attends school, or worships in Suncoast Credit Union's service area is eligible for membership. In 2021, Suncoast Credit Union's field of membership was expanded to include public K-12 teachers, college educators, and educational support staff from all of Florida's 67 counties. Suncoast is passionate about community support. Since its founding in 1990, the Suncoast Credit Union Foundation has raised and donated more than $55 million to organizations and initiatives that support the health, education, and emotional well-being of children in the communities that the credit union serves.

For more information, visit suncoast.com or follow us on social media: Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Coconut Software

Coconut Software bridges the gap between complex branch operations and high-value customer engagements with a suite of Intelligent Branch Solutions. The result: streamlined operations, enhanced customer experiences, and empowered staff focused on meaningful work. Its unified platform combines appointment scheduling, in-branch queuing, and video banking to help financial institutions tackle critical challenges head-on—maximizing resources, improving efficiency, and directly impacting customer satisfaction scores.

Trusted by leading banks and credit unions across North America—including RBC, Mountain America Credit Union (MACU), and M&T Bank—Coconut Software helps financial institutions optimize workforce planning, streamline branch traffic, and achieve revenue goals.

To learn more about how Coconut Software can digitally transform your branches for the better, visit: coconutsoftware.com .

