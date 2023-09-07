Elevated Solutions Team Awarded TIPS RFP 230505 MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Operations of Facilities and Grounds)

DALLAS, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevated Solutions Team (EST), the fastest-growing MBE-HVAC service provider in Dallas Fort-Wort, is thrilled to announce that they have been awarded the TIPS RFP 230505 contract for Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) Supplies, Equipment, Tool Rental, Sales, and Services. This prestigious contract allows EST to deliver comprehensive HVAC solutions to public agencies, educational institutions, municipalities, and other eligible organizations.

TIPS RFP 230505 MRO

The Interlocal Purchasing System ("TIPS"), a government purchasing cooperative and Department of Texas Region 8 Education Service Center, a renowned government purchasing cooperative and Department of Texas Region 8 Education Service Center, provides valuable procurement solutions to public entities and qualifying non-profits. By securing this government contract, EST solidifies their commit to providing cost effective HVAC services to government entities. CEO and Owner of EST, Alonzo Hill Jr., expresses excitement for the opportunity: "We're thrilled to be able to offer HVAC services to municipalities and Independent School Districts, but we know there is more work ahead."

Through the TIPS RFP 230505 MRO, public agencies can now streamline their procurement processes and access EST's expertise more efficiently. With a trusted system in place to ensure compliance, Elevated Solutions Team looks to help the ever-growing demand for HVAC services needed by TIPS members.

Elevated Solutions Team services will include:

HVAC Installation including (VRF, RTU's, and Air Handler Units)

HVAC Repair including (Motor replacement, control boards, refrigerant leaks)

HVAC Maintenance (Quarterly and Seasonal inspection and repairs)

Heating and Cooling Services (Unit preparation and inspections for the winter season)

Energy Solutions (Renovations and upgrades for older HVAC equipment)

Commercial Kitchen Refrigeration (Walk-in freezers, reach-in coolers, semi-hermetic compressors)

For more information about Elevated Solutions Team please visit their website at http://www.elevatedsolutionsteamllc.com or check out their TIPS Vendor profile at EST_Tips_Vendor

About Elevated Solutions Team:

Based in Dallas, Elevated Solutions Team is a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), Small Business Enterprise (SBE), Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE), and Texas Hub HVAC service provider. With a strong focus on excellence and customer satisfaction, we cater to public agencies, educational institutions, municipalities, and other eligible organizations. Our experienced team and commitment to quality ensure that we deliver reliable and efficient solutions for all HVAC needs.

