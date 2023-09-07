Elevated Solutions Team Awarded TIPS RFP 230505 MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Operations of Facilities and Grounds)

News provided by

Elevated Solutions Team

07 Sep, 2023, 08:49 ET

DALLAS, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevated Solutions Team (EST), the fastest-growing MBE-HVAC service provider in Dallas Fort-Wort, is thrilled to announce that they have been awarded the TIPS RFP 230505 contract for Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) Supplies, Equipment, Tool Rental, Sales, and Services. This prestigious contract allows EST to deliver comprehensive HVAC solutions to public agencies, educational institutions, municipalities, and other eligible organizations.

Continue Reading
TIPS RFP 230505 MRO
TIPS RFP 230505 MRO

The Interlocal Purchasing System ("TIPS"), a government purchasing cooperative and Department of Texas Region 8 Education Service Center, a renowned government purchasing cooperative and Department of Texas Region 8 Education Service Center, provides valuable procurement solutions to public entities and qualifying non-profits. By securing this government contract, EST solidifies their commit to providing cost effective HVAC services to government entities. CEO and Owner of EST, Alonzo Hill Jr., expresses excitement for the opportunity: "We're thrilled to be able to offer HVAC services to municipalities and Independent School Districts, but we know there is more work ahead."

Through the TIPS RFP 230505 MRO, public agencies can now streamline their procurement processes and access EST's expertise more efficiently. With a trusted system in place to ensure compliance, Elevated Solutions Team looks to help the ever-growing demand for HVAC services needed by TIPS members.

Elevated Solutions Team services will include:

  • HVAC Installation including (VRF, RTU's, and Air Handler Units)
  • HVAC Repair including (Motor replacement, control boards, refrigerant leaks)
  • HVAC Maintenance (Quarterly and Seasonal inspection and repairs)
  • Heating and Cooling Services (Unit preparation and inspections for the winter season)
  • Energy Solutions (Renovations and upgrades for older HVAC equipment)
  • Commercial Kitchen Refrigeration (Walk-in freezers, reach-in coolers, semi-hermetic compressors)

For more information about Elevated Solutions Team please visit their website at http://www.elevatedsolutionsteamllc.com or check out their TIPS Vendor profile at EST_Tips_Vendor

About Elevated Solutions Team:
Based in Dallas, Elevated Solutions Team is a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), Small Business Enterprise (SBE), Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE), and Texas Hub HVAC service provider. With a strong focus on excellence and customer satisfaction, we cater to public agencies, educational institutions, municipalities, and other eligible organizations. Our experienced team and commitment to quality ensure that we deliver reliable and efficient solutions for all HVAC needs.

Media Contact:
Alonzo Hill Jr., Owner and CEO
972-850-8544
[email protected]

SOURCE Elevated Solutions Team

Also from this source

Elevated Solutions Team Leverages Top-Tier HVAC Expertise in New Website Launch, While Successfully Becoming a Certified Minority Business

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.