Elevated Solutions Team (EST) Becomes Authorized Trane Dealer, Expanding Capabilities with HVAC Equipment Sales

DALLAS, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevated Solutions Team (EST) is excited to announce our partnership as an authorized Trane dealer. This collaboration allows us to expand our HVAC solutions and provide a diverse selection of industry-leading equipment from Trane Technologies. As a trusted Trane Authorized dealer, we are dedicated to delivering exceptional products and services that meet the highest standards of quality and reliability.

Trane Technologies

We focus on developers, general contractors, municipalities, higher education institutions, and independent school districts requiring energy-efficient HVAC equipment. With our comprehensive range of advanced Trane HVAC systems renowned for their reliability, efficiency, and cutting-edge technology, we can align perfectly with our commitment to offering top-notch solutions to our valued customers.

Additionally, the Elevated Solutions Team now has expanded our capabilities to:

HVAC Equipment Sales

HVAC Installation

HVAC Maintenance

HVAC Repairs

The collaboration with Trane Technologies empowers the Elevated Solutions Team (EST) to deliver tailored solutions to clients in the construction, municipal, and educational sectors. By leveraging EST's extensive expertise in efficient HVAC systems, developers can benefit from improved occupant comfort and reduced energy consumption.

Furthermore, "As an authorized Trane dealer, we now have the capabilities to supply innovative and specific solutions for our customers," said Alonzo Hill Jr, Owner of the Elevated Solutions Team. The Trane product line includes diverse options to suit multiple needs.

Trane has provided an affordable solution for developers with their RunTru product line. Now, everyone can easily access the most reliable HVAC products on the market while staying within their budget. The RunTru by Trane line offers a comprehensive range of options, including residential mini-splits, AC units, heat pumps, furnaces, and even five-ton rooftop units.

In its continued endeavors to reduce the energy intensity of the world, Trane has a vast collection of energy reduction technology including thermal energy storage. This approach not only reduces energy consumption and costs during peak hours, but also has substantial tax inventive opportunities for the entirety of the HVAC project.

Additionally, Trane employs the industry's best practices in chiller plant design for Independent School Districts. With Trane's expertise, your team can confidently execute capital projects, reducing energy consumption from outdated chilled water plant de­signs.

For more information about Elevated Solutions Team please visit their website at http://www.elevatedsolutionsteamllc.com or check out their vendor profile for cooperative purchasing located at EST-TIPS-Vendor The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS).

About Elevated Solutions Team (EST):

Based in Dallas, Elevated Solutions Team is a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), Small Business Enterprise (SBE), Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE), and Texas Hub HVAC service provider. With a strong focus on excellence and customer satisfaction, we want to help assist our communities, community builders, public agencies, educational institutions, and municipalities. Our experienced team and commitment to quality ensure that we deliver reliable and efficient solutions for all HVAC needs.

