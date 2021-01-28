Elevated Wellness Launches Franchise Concept for CBD Pharmacy-Grade Products

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevated Wellness , an Austin-based pharmacy-produced CBD brand that harnesses the power of science and the safety of pharmacy licensing to create potent, chemical-free CBD products, is excited to announce the launch of its franchise opportunity. Consumer research firm Nielsen conservatively projected that the 2020 market for U.S. hemp-based CBD would be a $2.25 billion to $2.75 billion industry. The company further projects that by 2025, the market will generate $6.9 billion, a threefold increase over five years.

Elevated Wellness CBD

"For anyone who has considered getting into the CBD market, now is the time. The CBD market is crowded and in the absence of regulatory requirements, there are a lot of poor quality, counterfeit products out there. Elevated Wellness offers prospective franchises something that no one else can - products rooted in pharmacy science and created and produced within a government-regulated lab," said Kush Patel, CEO of Elevated Wellness. "We offer a turnkey, affordable business model that allows franchise partners to step in and successfully operate with the backing of our support team."

The Elevated Wellness franchise package includes an exclusive territory, access to branding tools, marketing tactics, ongoing operational support, and training.

When legislation passed in 2018 that lifted regulations against industry hemp growth, a slew of poorly organized CBD companies began to sprout. Elevated Wellness differentiates itself from competitors with proprietary sourcing and extraction methods, third party testing, and products generated within a licensed pharmacy. "CBD is medicine so it only makes sense that consumers have access to products made using medical-grade equipment in medically-approved facilities," stated Chris Adlakha, PharmD, COO of Elevated Wellness. "Our customers can trust they are getting the safe and potent products that meet their health and wellness needs."

Shivam Patel, CFO of Elevated Wellness, added that the marketing support is a huge differentiator. "Our marketing initiatives are designed to help franchisees succeed," stated Shivam Patel. "Our team has more than a century of combined experience in the healthcare industry so franchisees will have access to our insights and marketing strategies that will help them grow their businesses and build loyal customers."

Elevated Wellness products contain pure US-grown organic hemp and are always non-GMO, gluten-free, and mostly vegan certified. All labs in which each Elevated Wellness products are formulated are state-of-the-art ISO-5, USP-795, and USP-800 compliant.

ABOUT ELEVATED WELLNESS

Elevated Wellness is a CBD company founded by health care professionals. They have taken it upon themselves to formulate all of their name brand products in facilities regulated by federal agencies, including the FDA, to ensure the absolute highest quality cannabinoid products that people can trust. Elevated Wellness produces superior quality CBD products and accessories. All CBD products are made with US-grown organic hemp and undergo a stringent quality control process. The Elevated Wellness team is customer service focused with the goal of helping people feel better through chemical-free alternatives like CBD. More information on the franchise opportunity and the Elevated Wellness product line can be found at https://elevatedwellness.com .

Media Contact:

Beth Graham

[email protected]

SOURCE Elevated Wellness

Related Links

https://elevatedwellness.com

