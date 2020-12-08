Elevated Wellness Launches Pharmacist Formulated CBD Pain Creams

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevated Wellness, a CBD company founded by health care professionals, has launched a line of pain creams produced in FDA-regulated compounding pharmacies that exemplify the medicinal qualities of CBD. The products are the first to combine a revolutionary proprietary liposomal base that allows for immediate absorption of active ingredients for pain relief.

Elevated Wellness CBD pain cream

"These pain creams are our most labor-intensive product, but also our most popular, because customers find true relief," according to Chris Adlakha, the pharmacist behind Elevated Wellness. "These creams start with the same base as our prescription-strength products and are then hand-mixed in small batches to maintain the integrity of the ingredients."

Unlike many CBD brands, Elevated Wellness conducts third party testing on all of its products, which is not required by law. All-natural ingredients include Broad & Full Spectrum CBD-Rich Hemp Extract (CBD, CBG, CBC, CBN, CBDV, THC), menthol, camphor, proprietary Lipomatrix base, organic phospholipids, and organic calendula oil. The pain creams come in a broad spectrum 400mg formulation and a full spectrum 1500mg formulation.

Elevated Wellness products contain purely US grown organic hemp and each product is formulated in USP-800 certified ISO labs. "We have a number of customers who avoid opiate pain medications that are able to find relief with our pharmacy produced pain creams," said Adlakha. All products are non-GMO, gluten-free and come backed by a full money back guarantee.

The Elevated Wellness product line also includes the following: tinctures (isolate, broad, full spectrum, Delta-8, as well as terpene infused), CBD extracts like CBD isolate, terpsolate and Delta-8 extractions, and melatonin infused sleep aid tinctures.

For more information: elevatedmd.com

To schedule an interview or request photos:

Media contact:

Beth Graham

[email protected]

These products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or medical condition.

SOURCE Elevated Wellness CBD

Related Links

http://www.elevatedmd.com

