ElevateOS Acquires RightFit Personal Training, Unlocking Wellness-Driven NOI and Renewal Gains for Multifamily Owners

CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ElevateOS, the white-labeled community operating platform for multifamily real estate, today announced the acquisition of RightFit Personal Training (rightfitpersonaltraining.com), one of the nation's largest marketplaces for certified personal trainers. The acquisition deepens ElevateOS's vertically integrated services marketplace and accelerates wellness programming across communities—turning underused amenity spaces into high-engagement, high-ROI experiences and ancillary revenue beyond rent.

With ElevateOS, owners and operators run everything in one system—resident app, staff hub, and deep integrations to door locks, thermostats, intercoms, elevators, package rooms, and major PMS platforms—while activating a managed marketplace for an extensive list of on-site personal services, events, and wellness programming that residents book and pay for directly inside the property's branded app. By bringing RightFit into the platform, ElevateOS adds immediate supply density, operational scale, and program quality across personal training, small-group classes, and community wellness activations.

Proven impact on renewals and NOI

Across Elevate-powered communities that implement on-site health & wellness, resident renewal increases of up to 10–17% have been observed (internal analysis, select properties, 2023–2025). The outcome is consistent: happier residents, connected neighbors, and a differentiated lifestyle—and a powerful marketing story for prospects choosing their next home.

"I've known Matthew Kornblatt, CEO of RightFit Personal Training, for over 10 years and I'm thrilled he's joining ElevateOS as VP of Fitness Operations," said Konrad Koczwara, Founder & CEO of ElevateOS. "This was an easy decision: the fit is perfect, the network is proven, and the value for owners is immediate. We believe we're the only fully integrated platform and services company in PropTech—we control the tech and we operate the marketplace—and that's a huge competitive advantage for our clients."

"I've watched ElevateOS's growth and the surging demand for a single, tech-enabled platform that actually connects the dots," said Matthew Kornblatt. "For years, our property-owner clients have asked us for exactly this—one trusted system to run bookings, access, payments, and performance in one place. I'm excited to bring RightFit's trainers and programming into ElevateOS so communities can deliver five-star wellness experiences—from discovery to booking to access and feedback—all in one app residents already use."

Why owners & operators are leaning in

Ancillary revenue, activated: Turn gyms, rooftops, and multipurpose rooms into bookable experiences—PT sessions, classes, and wellness events—managed end-to-end by ElevateOS.

One platform, zero swivel-chair: Residents discover, book, unlock the door, adjust climate, and rate their session—in one branded app integrated with access control, thermostats, intercoms, and PMS.

Single contract. Single SLA. Single source of truth: ElevateOS handles vetting, scheduling, compliance/COIs, payments, incident workflows, tipping, ratings, and real-time reporting.

Leasing & marketing flywheel: Wellness programming becomes a signature amenity that photographs well, tours well, and converts—a clear lifestyle differentiator in competitive submarkets.

What's available on Day One

Personal training at scale: A national network of certified trainers ready to activate at stabilized assets and lease-ups.

Small-group classes & community events: Yoga, HIIT, mobility, meditation, and seasonal pop-ups curated to your asset profile.

End-to-end orchestration inside ElevateOS: Booking, staffing, access permissions, communications, payments, tipping, ratings/NPS, and analytics—no extra portals.

About ElevateOS

ElevateOS is the category-defining community operating platform for multifamily—delivering a white-labeled resident app, staff tools, and deep integrations to PMS, access control, intercoms, thermostats, elevators, package rooms, inspections, and more. Properties use ElevateOS to consolidate fragmented point solutions, streamline operations, and unlock ancillary revenue through a fully managed, on-site services marketplace (fitness, housekeeping, pet care, events, and beyond). Customers replace multiple portals, realize per-unit operating savings, and drive higher engagement, renewals, and referrals. Learn more at elevateos.com.

About RightFit Personal Training

RightFit Personal Training is a leading U.S. marketplace connecting communities with vetted, certified fitness professionals for personal training, small-group sessions, and wellness experiences—on-site and on-demand. RightFit has supported thousands of clients across major metro areas, emphasizing safety, quality, and measurable outcomes.

Owners & Operators

See your amenity spaces become income-generating experiences, modeled against your actual unit count and occupancy. Request a demo to see ElevateOS + RightFit in action—one platform, one contract, real results.

Note: Renewal uplift based on internal analysis of select ElevateOS communities (2023–2025); results may vary by property and program mix.

