Elevating Arts, Beats & Eats: House of Dank Introduces a Groundbreaking Cannabis Experience That Transforms Festival Culture

ROYAL OAK, Mich., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to embark on an extraordinary journey of culture, creativity, and cannabis as House of Dank , an industry trendsetter, proudly returns as the presenting sponsor of the renowned Arts, Beats & Eats festival for the third consecutive year. This year's edition is set to transcend all expectations, as House of Dank introduces the awe-inspiring High In The Sky: Dankland & Dankway , redefining festival norms and pushing boundaries like never before.

Get ready to embark on an extraordinary journey of culture, creativity, and cannabis as House of Dank, an industry trendsetter, proudly returns as the presenting sponsor of the renowned Arts, Beats & Eats festival for the third consecutive year. This year's edition is set to transcend all expectations, as House of Dank introduces the awe-inspiring High In The Sky: Dankland & Dankway, redefining festival norms and pushing boundaries like never before. The success of Dankland & Dankway wouldn't be possible without a collective commitment to excellence. House of Dank is honored to collaborate with esteemed brand partners including - Breeze, MKX, STIIIZY, Top Smoke, Grandiflora, North Coast, Pressure Pack, Runtz, Zootz, HYMAN, Hype, Edible Gem, Kutz, Hytek, Motor City Cannabites, Live Life Federal Credit Union, and HydroDepot. Their shared vision has breathed life into this groundbreaking experience.

For over twenty five years, Arts, Beats & Eats has been a hub of artistic expression, musical brilliance, and gastronomic delights. This year, the festival is set to etch its name in history with the addition of House of Dank's Dankland & Dankway — dual event spaces that promise an immersive collision of cannabis culture and the arts.

High in the Sky presented by House of Dank highlights innovations, products, and culture in the cannabis industry, with areas to purchase and enjoy high-quality products from Michigan's top brands like Breeze, MKX, STIIIZY, HYMAN and more. House of Dank aims to showcase the best of what the industry has to offer by creating an inviting environment for those interested in exploring cannabis in a public, safe space. The goal is to create an unforgettable experience that welcomes both seasoned enthusiasts and newcomers.

Dankway isn't just a space; it's a revolution. What sets this year's festival apart is that, for the very first time, 21+ festival-goers will have the unique opportunity to legally partake in on-site consumption of some of the top cannabis products in Michigan. The entrance is located only on 7th street between Washington and Center street. This groundbreaking sales and consumption area is where festival goers can interact with their favorite brands, shop for their preferred products, and gain valuable education. It's not just a shopping destination; it's an immersive journey into the world of cannabis culture. Fully sanctioned by Michigan's Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) and the city of Royal Oak, Dankway stands as a haven for cannabis enthusiasts, where sales and consumption intertwine. Strategically positioned away from traditional festival attractions, Dankway boasts visually enclosed spaces equipped with cutting-edge ventilation systems, ensuring an environment that's both comfortable and responsible.

Owner of House of Dank, Marvin Jamo, speaks on the addition of Dankway, "We are esteemed to make history as the first weed company to seamlessly integrate cannabis sales and consumption into a non-cannabis event of this size. This step promises to reshape the landscape of festivals and industry gatherings not solely within Michigan, but on a nationwide scale, which you must admit would be pretty dope."

Festival goers can also enjoy Dankland — an 18+ encouraged immersive pop-up experience located on the corner of 6th and Center Street. Discover exclusive merchandise, interact with partner installations, and unwind in the lounge seating and high top tables. As you enter this warm, welcoming, and brightly colored destination, you'll find yourself surrounded by clouds and all things that take you "HIGHER." Experience vibrant live entertainment and music on the House of Dank Gallery stage throughout the day and night. Imagine strolling through vibrant landscapes, with interactive art installations, exclusive merchandise stalls, and VIP lounges with plenty of swag. At night, Dankland transforms into a realm of LED dreams, with fog weaving its way through the crowd as music resonates, creating an atmosphere that's nothing short of enchanting.

The success of Dankland & Dankway wouldn't be possible without a collective commitment to excellence. House of Dank is honored to collaborate with esteemed brand partners including - Breeze , MKX, STIIIZY , Top Smoke , Grandiflora , North Coast , Pressure Pack , Runtz , Zootz, HYMAN , Hype , Edible Gem , Kutz , Hytek , Motor City Cannabites, Live Life Federal Credit Union , and HydroDepot . Their shared vision has breathed life into this groundbreaking experience.

That's not all – they are thrilled to announce an extraordinary opportunity to win big with the new and exclusive $1,000 in free product monthly giveaway! As valued members of the Clubhouse Rewards Program , individuals will not only enjoy exceptional benefits but also have the chance to walk away with a generous prize. Simply become a Clubhouse Rewards member by joining the text club to unlock a world of rewards. With every minimum purchase of $20 (before tax), they will earn an entry into the monthly draw. There's no cap on the excitement – they can gain one entry per day for each qualifying purchase. Anticipation builds as one fortunate winner gets selected at random from each location on the first business day of the upcoming month. This incredible opportunity to join, shop, and win should not be missed! Further details on the $1,000 monthly giveaway and instructions on becoming a Clubhouse Rewards member are available on their website.

Visit shophod.com for updates or follow House of Dank on Instagram and Facebook .

For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact:

Ryli Kant

(989) 574-6498

[email protected]

SOURCE House of Dank