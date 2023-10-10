Elevating Autoimmune Disease Market Understanding with DLI's Research Expertise | Disease Landscape Insights

LONDON, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The increase autoimmune disease burden has become a cause of global health concern. As per an autoimmune disease epidemiology study conducted by the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences, more than 24 million people are diagnosed with autoimmune disorders in the US alone. This alarming statistic has created an immediate requirement for the conduction of proper R&D activities in the field so as to cater to autoimmune disease unmet needs.

Autoimmune diseases and disorders are a group of conditions in which the body's immune system mistakenly attacks its own tissues and organs. There are over 100 different autoimmune diseases, and they can affect any part of the body. The pervasiveness of autoimmune disorders can vary significantly depending on the specific condition and the population being studied. Early diagnosis is the key to the proper management of such disorders.

Shedding light on the characteristics and symptoms of such disorders

There are a wide range of autoimmune disorders with distinct characteristics, traits, and symptoms. But most of these diseases are chronic in nature and do not have a permanent cure. Some of the commonly occurring symptoms of these ailments are inflammation, fatigue, pain, along with the occurrence of other comorbidities. It is also worth noting that some individuals may develop multiple autoimmune ailments at once that can affect multiple organs of the body.

Environmental factors, such as infections, stress, and hormonal changes, can trigger or exacerbate autoimmune diseases in susceptible individuals. Such diseases can significantly impact a person's quality of life, leading to disability, reduced mobility, and emotional distress.

Diagnostic Landscape:

In the diagnostic landscape of autoimmune disorders, healthcare professionals employ various methods to identify and confirm these conditions. One critical approach involves the detection of specific autoantibodies in blood tests. Imaging techniques, such as MRI, CT scans, and ultrasound, play a vital role in visualizing affected organs and tissues. In some cases, healthcare providers may recommend tissue biopsies, such as skin, joint, or organ biopsies, to confirm a diagnosis and evaluate tissue damage. Furthermore, genetic testing is becoming increasingly important, as it helps identify genetic markers and susceptibility genes associated with various autoimmune diseases.

Treatment Landscape:

The treatment landscape of autoimmune disorders is multifaceted and often involves medications and therapies aimed at managing symptoms and modulating the immune system. Immunosuppressants like corticosteroids and disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs) are commonly used to suppress the overactive immune response and reduce inflammation. Biologic therapies, another crucial category of drugs, target specific molecules involved in the immune response. Monoclonal antibodies have gained prominence for their ability to block immune responses or modulate particular pathways implicated in autoimmune diseases. Pain management is an integral part of treatment, with analgesics and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) providing relief from pain and discomfort associated with autoimmune disorders. Physical therapy and rehabilitation programs are often recommended to improve joint and muscle function in conditions like rheumatoid arthritis.

Autoimmune Disease Pipeline:

The autoimmune disease pipeline is characterized by ongoing research and clinical trials that aim to develop new autoimmune diseases medications and therapies. These trials evaluate the safety and efficacy of innovative treatments for autoimmune diseases. Collaboration between biopharmaceutical companies and research institutions plays a vital role in advancing the field. The focus is on targeted therapies that address specific aspects of autoimmune diseases, aiming for greater precision and effectiveness.

Pfizer inflammation and immunology Pipeline

The repository of Pfizer inflammation and immunology products is vast. This pharma company has emerged as a global leader in the autoimmune disease treatment landscape. It has developed various drugs and therapies to treat such disorders and manage primary symptoms like inflammation. Enbrel, rapamune, bosulif, eucrisa, xeljanz, and ibrance, among others are some of the major drugs introduced by Pfizer.

Autoimmune disease statistics 2023 conducted by well-known research organizations point towards an alarming increase in the prevalence of such disorders. These ailments are caused when immune system mistakenly targets the body's own healthy cells and tissues. These disorders are characterized by chronic inflammation, multi-organ involvement, and a wide range of symptoms that can significantly impact an individual's quality of life. DLI encompasses a comprehensive understanding of the current state of autoimmune diseases, including their epidemiology, genetics, diagnostic approaches, and available treatments. These insights play a pivotal role in assisting various stakeholders, including healthcare providers, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and policymakers.

