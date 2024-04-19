Elevating Beauty To New Heights: Introducing The Elite Radiance Skincare Collection By Nectar Life

The Elite New Line of Bath and Body Essentials Launches in Stores and Online April 20

LAS VEGAS, April 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nectar Life is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated launch of the Elite Radiance Skincare Collection, a curated range of five high-performance products designed to redefine radiance. Early access to this premium collection begins on April 19, with the official launch slated for April 20.

Nectar Elite Collection Nectar Elite Collection

"Our team is ecstatic to introduce the Elite Radiance Skincare Collection to the world," said Tom Taicher, Founder & CEO. "We've poured our passion for skincare innovation into each product, aiming to provide our customers with a truly transformative experience."

The Collection

Crafted with a luxurious blend of natural and premium ingredients, each product in the Elite Radiance Skincare Collection is formulated to deliver transformative results. From the Clarifying and Foaming Cleansing Oil, packed with skin-loving ingredients like Aloe Vera and Hyaluronic Acid, to the lightweight Ultra-Hydrating Face Cream enriched with White Orchid Milk Extract and nourishing oils, every item promises an indulgent skincare experience.

Clarifying and Foaming Cleansing Oil ($35)

Packed with skin-loving ingredients like soothing Aloe Vera, hydrating Hyaluronic Acid and Squalane, and go-to Coconut Oil infused cleansing agent, this powerhouse creates a luxurious lather that leaves skin feeling refreshed and nourished.

Vanilla Milk Toner ($35)

Enriched with nourishing ingredients like Avocado Oil and Hyaluronic Acid, it removes impurities and daily buildup, leaving skin soft, deeply moisturized, and luminous.

Radiant Glow Vitamin C Serum ($80)

Crafted with nature's finest ingredients, including Vitamin C, Aloe Vera Leaf Juice, Micro Algae Extract, and Caffeine, this all-in-one serum delivers targeted nourishment and rejuvenation.

Radiance Rejuvenating Eye Cream ($90)

Delight in the nourishing power of Ginseng Extract, Peptides, and a potent combination of Vitamins A, B5, C, and E. Crafted to combat puffiness, fine lines, and dark circles, this eye cream harnesses the power of Hyaluronic Acid to hydrate and firm delicate skin.

Ultra-Hydrating Face Cream ($60)

Enriched with Aloe Vera, the rare and prized White Orchid Milk Extract, and rejuvenating oils like Rosehip, Sunflower, and Evening Primrose, this luxurious cream provides the nourishment skin craves for a healthy, radiant glow.

About Nectar Life

Nectar Life carefully crafts 100% vegan, cruelty-free, and ethically sourced natural bath and body essentials. Nectar Life strives to inspire happiness and a sense of joy with colorful and playful packaging for tweens, teens, cool moms, and more. With locations across the U.S. and in Dubai, Nectar is excited to share they are also available in seven Las Vegas Strip resorts.

Made fresh daily by employees who care deeply, Nectar Life reinvents personal care by making pure joy the primary ingredient. Nectar Life partners with Light House Charities in Las Vegas to support refugees and those displaced from war. Visit nectarlife.com and follow @nectarlifeusa on Instagram and Nectar Life on Facebook.

