Elevating Black-Owned Media: The Luxe List Atlanta Transforms the Industry with Global Platform Launch

After acquiring 175,000 email subscribers, The Luxe List Atlanta expands its media empire with the launch of The Luxe List Official, A global luxury media platform & community.

ATLANTA, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- " The Luxe List Atlanta , a groundbreaking black-owned luxury media platform, is set to disrupt the industry with the expansion of its global network, The Luxe List Official . First of its kind, The Luxe List Official offers a unique media landscape that caters to the multifaceted reader. The multi-sensory platform blends a collection of fashion and beauty, real estate and art, entertainment and hospitality, fintech, and elevated experiences across prominent cities.

ATL | CHI | DAL | DEN | DC | MIA | LA | NYC

Nyah Chapman, founder of The Luxe List Atlanta The Luxe List Official #onTheLuxeList

With a global subscriber base of over 175,000 Luxe Insiders, The Luxe List Atlanta has experienced extraordinary platform growth since its 2020 inception. This significant achievement highlights the demand for a black-owned media platform that serves to bridge the gap between underrepresented communities and Luxury.

The Luxe List Official will continue to deliver an exceptional reader experience through its "Dose of Luxe" email newsletters. With a deep understanding of its discerning high-end readership, the platform seamlessly integrates exclusive content with captivating visuals.

"We are dedicated to continuously raising the bar in luxury lifestyle journalism, by providing our diverse readership with access to a global ecosystem that goes well beyond editorial content. This global expansion marks the start of elevating black-owned media, and I am excited that The Luxe List Official will set the tone for the luxury media industry," says Nyah Chapman , the founder and Creative Director of The Luxe List Official.

Nyah Chapman brings a wealth of experience to The Luxe List Official. With a background in luxury brand management, she has generated millions of revenue for brands like Van Michael Salons, Gucci, Tom Ford, The RealReal, Alice and Olivia, and Sotheby's International Realty. Having managed over 1,000 industry leaders, celebrities, executives, political figures, and investors, Nyah understands the importance of delivering an exceptional, personalized user experience to discerning clientele.

Additionally, The Luxe List Atlanta celebrated the one-year anniversary of its built-in social club, The Society. The Society is an exclusive members-only social club with over 100 elite members that have access to private events and perks from Luxe List partner brands.

About The Luxe List Official:

At the corner of Culture and Luxury, The Luxe List Official is a revolutionary black-owned luxury multimedia platform. The Luxe List Official is a distinctive collection of fashion and beauty, real estate and art, entertainment and hospitality, fintech, and the hottest experiences in the most prominent cities. Aligning with The Luxe List Official means access to our innovative, full-service marketing and event activation studio, alongside a team of brand managers who specialize in tailor-made creative solutions. Visit Theluxelistofficial.com to become a Luxe Insider.

