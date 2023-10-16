Elevating Child Mental Health: Dr. Roseann Capanna-Hodge Introduces Neurotastic™ Brain Formulas and Multi-Mag Brain™ Formula, Powered by MD Logic Health™

RIDGEFIELD, Conn., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneering child mental health expert, Dr. Roseann Capanna-Hodge, is thrilled to announce the official launch of her Neurotastic™ Brain Formulas, which include the revolutionary Multi-Mag Brain™ Formula, designed specifically to support children's mental wellbeing.

Having established herself as a leading authority in the realm of children's mental health through her trademarked BrainBehaviorReset™ method and founder of The Global Institute of Children's Mental Health, Dr. Roseann now extends her expertise into the world of natural supplements. Neurotastic™ Brain Formulas represent her commitment to provide science-backed, holistic solutions for improving children's and family's mental wellness.

Central to the Neurotastic™ mission is the Multi-Mag Brain™ Formula, a meticulously crafted blend of the most bioavailable forms of magnesium, essential for optimal brain function. This proprietary blend combines Magnesium L-Threonate, Magnesium lysinate glycinate chelate, and di-magnesium malateS1, setting it apart in the market and ensuring maximum absorption for unparalleled mental wellness support.

"Understanding the neurodivergent brain and recognizing the unique challenges children face on a daily basis, I have created resources dedicated to supporting families, organizations and the global community," Dr. Roseann remarked. "Neurotastic™ stands as a testament to our dedication to uplifting children's mental wellbeing, providing parents with the tools to help their children thrive."

Magnesium's significance in mental health has been solidified through numerous research studies. We are committed to helping parents feel assured we use science based approaches, tailored specifically for the multifaceted behavioral and mental wellness needs of children.

Dr. Roseann's tireless mission is to reshape the arena of children's mental health, ensuring families have access to resources anchored in science. Her vision of Neurotastic™, takes a tangible form, offering a beacon of hope to countless families.

Neurotastic™ Brain Formulas at a Glance:

A brainchild of a seasoned mental health expert, ensuring targeted and effective mental wellness.

Custom-made to fulfill the unique mental wellbeing and behavioral needs of children and their families.

An embodiment of the finest scientific advances and deep-rooted expertise, tailored for enhancing overall family well-being.

Alongside her groundbreaking work, Dr. Roseann continues to share her knowledge through her books and her popular podcast, "It's Gonna be OK! The Parenting Resource for Children's Behavior and Mental Health." Her unyielding mission is to change the landscape of children's mental health, ensuring that families have access to science-backed resources and solutions.

For further details on the Neurotastic™ Brain Formulas and the Multi-Mag Brain™ Formula, Powered by MD Logic Health™ and to delve into Dr. Roseann's comprehensive work in children's mental health, please visit: www.neurotasticbrainformulas.com and www.drroseann.com .

About Dr. Roseann Capanna-Hodge: Dr. Roseann is a trailblazer in children's mental health, offering a transformative approach via her BrainBehaviorReset™ method. Her decades of dedication have established her as a trusted figure in the field, guiding countless families towards a brighter, healthier future.

