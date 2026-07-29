Elevating Digital Donor Recognition: Rocket Alumni Solutions Leaves a Modern, Lasting Impact

BOSTON, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Donors are a key part of the success of schools and universities and deserve to be recognized. Through Rocket Alumni Solutions, a leading provider of digital donor recognition software, schools can build an interactive platform that highlights various parts of their communities, including donors, alumni, students, and supporters.

Cal Poly Humboldt

By offering versatile digital recognition display options that work both in person and virtually, organizations can showcase the contributions of their supporters in a modern and engaging way. This technology allows institutions such as Cal Poly Humboldt and Black Hills State University to manage extensive digital donor walls and detailed academic donor entries, ensuring that every contributor receives the appreciation they deserve.

How Are Schools Using Digital Donor Recognition?

Cal Poly Humboldt : Features a comprehensive digital Donor Wall of Recognition organized into seven distinct sections.

: Features a comprehensive digital Donor Wall of Recognition organized into seven distinct sections. Black Hills State : Manages an extensive "Donors and Scholarships" display, including detailed academic donor entries.

: Manages an extensive "Donors and Scholarships" display, including detailed academic donor entries. Christ the King High School : Showcases the 2024–25 Hall of Donors with 65 entries celebrating recent support.

: Showcases the 2024–25 Hall of Donors with 65 entries celebrating recent support. Dickinson State : Highlights individual contributors through a Donor Spotlight.

: Highlights individual contributors through a Donor Spotlight. Aquinas Schools: Effectively tracks capital campaigns, legacy giving, and 84 specific planned-gift entries.

With Rocket Alumni Solutions, these institutions, along with more than 1,500 other schools and organizations, are improving how they recognize donors and other important members of their communities.

Rocket Alumni Solutions releases new features weekly to consistently enhance the customer experience. Premium platform features include unlimited users and storage, bulk-upload tools, pre-made templates, customizable digital displays, and online access to recognition content.

Ultimately, digital donor recognition displays do more than list names. They foster a culture of gratitude and connection. By preserving institutional history and celebrating donor contributions in a dynamic, accessible format, schools can deepen relationships with alumni, families, and community supporters.

Unlike traditional donor walls, an interactive digital donor wall can be updated as new gifts, capital campaigns, scholarships, and planned-giving commitments are added. Schools can recognize more supporters without being limited by physical wall space or the cost of replacing plaques and printed materials.

As donor expectations evolve, Rocket Alumni Solutions provides the modern donor recognition tools necessary to maintain meaningful, lasting engagement for years to come. Whether for large universities or smaller schools with limited resources, the intuitive software provides a seamless experience for administrators and visitors alike.

About Rocket Alumni Solutions

Rocket Alumni Solutions proudly partners with more than 1,500 organizations, ranging from professional associations such as the PGA Tour to leading universities including Baylor University, Louisiana State University, New York University, and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, as well as public high schools with limited resources.

Rocket Alumni Solutions' touchscreen software maintains an 87+ Net Promoter Score, reflecting exceptional ease of use and customer satisfaction. Through best-in-class touchscreen technology, schools and universities can create interactive halls of fame, digital donor walls, record boards, and campus recognition displays that celebrate community achievements, preserve institutional history, and enrich student experiences.

Rocket Alumni Solutions offers affordable plans for smaller schools alongside premium capabilities for larger organizations, including unlimited data, pre-built templates, remote content management, and plug-and-play setup for seamless implementation.

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SOURCE Rocket Alumni Solutions