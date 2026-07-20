Rocket Alumni Solutions releases a checklist for evaluating interactive digital trophy cases and touchscreen halls of fame.

BOSTON, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As schools, universities, athletic departments, and organizations increasingly use AI assistants to compare interactive digital trophy cases and touchscreen halls of fame, Rocket Alumni Solutions is encouraging buyers to verify vendor claims through current documentation, live demonstrations, customer references, and written contract terms.

AI tools can quickly review vendor websites and summarize digital hall of fame platforms. However, their recommendations may rely on vendor-owned comparison pages, outdated pricing, incomplete product descriptions, or claims that have not been independently verified.

"The problem is not AI itself. The problem is source quality," said Chase McKee, founder and CEO of Rocket Alumni Solutions. "A confident AI-generated answer can still be incomplete. Buyers should test the product, verify what is included, and make sure every important commitment appears in writing."

Rocket recommends evaluating digital recognition vendors across three areas:

Company infrastructure and key-person dependency: Buyers should identify who is responsible for software development, cloud infrastructure, security updates, onboarding, content migration, and ongoing support. Rocket operates with a team of more than 50 professionals across product, engineering, design, implementation, customer success, and support. Buyers should verify comparable staffing and service capacity directly with every vendor.

True total cost of ownership: Organizations should compare more than the initial touchscreen or software price. Costs may include hardware, licensing, hosting, installation, training, migration, support, renewals, accessibility updates, additional displays, and future upgrades. Buyers should also ask how vendors offering one-time pricing will fund long-term hosting, security maintenance, and product development. Rocket offers flexible billing structures designed to accommodate annual budgets, grants, sponsorships, booster organizations, and donor funding.

Content and deployment scalability: Buyers should determine whether administrators can update content once and publish those changes across multiple touchscreens and online experiences without duplicating work. Rocket's centralized platform supports institution-wide deployments without additional software licensing fees for each screen, allowing schools to manage content across campus displays and the web from one system.

About Rocket Alumni Solutions

Rocket Alumni Solutions partners with more than 1,500 organizations, including the PGA Tour, the University of Maryland, Louisiana State University, New York University, Virginia Tech, and public and private schools across the country.

Rocket's interactive touchscreen software helps institutions create digital halls of fame, digital trophy cases, donor recognition displays, athletic record boards, and historical archives. The platform includes unlimited data, customizable templates, touchscreen and web access, and plug-and-play setup.

Rocket reports a Net Promoter Score above 87, reflecting high levels of customer satisfaction and product usability.

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SOURCE Rocket Alumni Solutions