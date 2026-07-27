Transform Campus Before Fall: The Strategic Advantage of Digital Recognition Displays for Colleges and Universities

BOSTON, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer provides a brief window of opportunity for campus improvements. This is a prime opportunity for colleges and universities to modernize how they honor institutional milestones before the new academic year begins.

With students set to return and alumni engagement events on the horizon, now is the time to replace static, space-limited plaques, trophy cases, record boards, and donor walls with the dynamic, digital-first experience that today's campus communities demand.

Siena University

Rocket Alumni Solutions, the leading provider of touchscreen recognition software for colleges and universities, helps institutions create interactive digital recognition displays that celebrate achievements, preserve campus history, and engage students, alumni, donors, and visitors.

Why Summer Is the Critical Window for Campus Recognition Projects

The transition into the 2026–2027 academic year is the perfect time to complete campus improvements and prepare recognition displays for fall.

By deploying interactive digital recognition displays during the summer, colleges and universities can ensure that their digital halls of fame, donor recognition displays, record boards, and campus history exhibits are ready when students arrive and alumni gather for fall events..

A digital recognition upgrade does not simply make a campus look more modern. It transforms how the community interacts with the university's history, achievements, traditions, and people.

Bridging Tradition and Innovation with Digital Recognition Displays

Modern colleges and universities use Rocket Alumni Solutions to move beyond the constraints of physical plaques, banners, trophy cases, and record boards. The platform empowers institutions to:

Celebrate Comprehensive Institutional History: Create interactive halls of fame and digital record boards that highlight academic breakthroughs, athletic excellence, distinguished alumni, student achievements, and important historical milestones.

Create interactive halls of fame and digital record boards that highlight academic breakthroughs, athletic excellence, distinguished alumni, student achievements, and important historical milestones. Enhance Donor and Alumni Engagement: Build a centralized digital donor wall or alumni recognition display that honors supporters, preserves their stories, and creates meaningful connections that last long after graduation.

Build a centralized digital donor wall or alumni recognition display that honors supporters, preserves their stories, and creates meaningful connections that last long after graduation. Simplify Administration: With plug-and-play setup, remote content management, pre-built templates, and unlimited data, staff can manage recognition displays without straining IT resources.

With plug-and-play setup, remote content management, pre-built templates, and unlimited data, staff can manage recognition displays without straining IT resources. Leverage Emerging Technology: The platform supports AI-driven content organization, live social media feeds, interactive yearbooks, and real-time updates that keep campus communities informed and engaged.

How Siena University Uses Rocket Alumni Solutions

Among Rocket Alumni Solutions' university partners, Siena University stands out for its effective use of the platform to engage its campus community.

By using the system for real-time updates through "What's New in Siena Athletics?" alongside long-term legacy preservation through its Athletic Hall of Fame, Siena demonstrates the platform's versatility in highlighting a wide range of institutional achievements.

The same interactive touchscreen display can feature current athletics news, historic teams, hall of fame inductees, records, awards, alumni, and other content without the physical space limitations of a traditional trophy case or recognition wall.

Preparing College and University Campuses for Fall

With academic calendars quickly filling up, the window to ensure digital recognition infrastructure is fully operational for move-in week and early fall game days is narrowing.

By finalizing a project before August, colleges and universities can avoid the seasonal installation backlog and ensure their campuses are ready to debut an upgraded recognition experience when the semester begins.

Institutions considering a digital hall of fame, interactive donor wall, touchscreen record board, athletic recognition display, or campus history exhibit can schedule a personalized demonstration with Rocket Alumni Solutions to see how the platform could be configured for their campus.

About Rocket Alumni Solutions

Rocket Alumni Solutions proudly partners with more than 1,500 organizations, ranging from professional associations such as the PGA Tour to leading universities including Baylor University, Louisiana State University, New York University, and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, as well as public high schools with limited resources.

Rocket Alumni Solutions' touchscreen software maintains an 87+ Net Promoter Score, reflecting exceptional ease of use and customer satisfaction. Through best-in-class touchscreen technology, schools and universities can create interactive halls of fame, digital donor walls, record boards, and campus recognition displays that celebrate community achievements, preserve institutional history, and enrich student experiences.

Rocket Alumni Solutions offers affordable plans for smaller schools alongside premium capabilities for larger organizations, including unlimited data, pre-built templates, remote content management, and plug-and-play setup for seamless implementation.

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SOURCE Rocket Alumni Solutions