Louisiana-based drone services company hires global business executive to oversee nationwide sales team and tap into unbound progress.

LAFAYETTE, La., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FlyGuys Nationwide Drone Services today announced that Fred Humbert has joined the company as Senior Vice President of Sales. Humbert is an accomplished business executive renowned for his exceptional track record in driving revenue growth within the SaaS industry.

Elevating Progress: FlyGuys Enlists Fred Humbert to Lead Sales and Data Acquisition Revolution

Humbert brings over a decade of experience in new business development, strategic account management, and staff development to his new role. Humbert has consistently distinguished himself in multinational sales, technology, and business development across various sectors and global regions.

Additionally, Humbert's experiences that will benefit FlyGuys moving forward include:

Spearheaded the development of successful sales teams in the manufacturing and robotics industries.

Achievements in consistent sales growth and exceeding revenue targets.

Leadership in driving innovation and implementing effective sales strategies in the startup space.

Humbert's arrival at FlyGuys signals a new era of growth and innovation for the company, building on its position as a leading provider of drone services and solutions partner for data-collecting industries. His expertise in sales strategy, team leadership, and business development will be instrumental in driving FlyGuys' sales growth and expanding its presence in the drone services market.

"Joining FlyGuys is an exciting opportunity," says Humbert. "I am eager to work with the talented team and contribute to the company's growing success in the rapidly evolving drone services industry."

"We are thrilled to welcome Fred Humbert to our leadership team," says Joe Stough, CEO of FlyGuys. "His proven track record and passion for the industry make him the ideal candidate to lead our nationwide sales efforts. We look forward to his contributions in driving our company."

About FlyGuys Nationwide Drone Services: FlyGuys Nationwide Drone Services is a leading provider of drone solutions and data collection for businesses across various industries. With a commitment to relentless innovation and a trusted network of pilots, FlyGuys delivers high-quality data and services that empower businesses to make informed decisions, streamline operations, and achieve their goals. The company's mission is to transform industries through the power of data-collecting technology.

For media inquiries, please contact Whitney Savoie, VP of Marketing, at [email protected] or (888) 376-6965 / 337-573-9434.

SOURCE FlyGuys