Elevating Thailand's Readiness in Security, Fire and Safety

Welcoming the speakers and attendees, the Group Managing Director (ASEAN Business) of UBM Asia said, "UBM is proud to bring together the whole buying chain and professionals related to Thailand's security, fire and safety industry today. With such a line-up of impactful speakers, I believe today we could help steer the nation's readiness in facing ever-complicated security, fire and safety challenges. IFSEC Southeast Asia, the leading business-focused event for the industry is dedicated to bringing global brands, offering cutting-edge technology to support Thailand's movement towards Industry 4.0, which saw the increase of investments in infrastructure, development of smart cities and into an innovation-driven economy".

The four speakers focused on different topics, which are "Thailand Security Industry Overview" by Dr Vallop, "The Increasing Trend of Crime: Prevention and Deterrence" by Pol. Col. Akkarin, "Risk and Hazard that May Occur to Buildings: How to Prevent or Mitigate" by Mr. Surachet and "Cyber Security: How to Protect and Prevent" by Gen. Bunjerd.

Resonating the objective of improving Thailand and the region's readiness in facing security, fire and safety issues, UBM is organising IFSEC Southeast Asia -- Bangkok Edition, which will take place on 25-27 October 2018 at the IMPACT Exhibition & Convention Center. IFSEC Southeast Asia, part of UBM's longest portfolio, is an annual event that serves all of Southeast Asia's industry players. With over 350 world leading brands in surveillance (CCTV), access control & biometrics, cyber security, fire safety, home automation, Internet of Things (IoT), occupational health and safety (OSH) and others, the event is a must-attend gathering for regional government bodies, law enforcers, distributors, importers, system integrators and others in the whole buying chain.

Taking place alongside IFSEC Southeast Asia is POLSEC, a three-day event for government security, which will bring in key police officials and government personnel under one roof.

IFSEC Southeast Asia is supported by Royal Thai Police, Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau, Thailand Department of Correction, Thailand Department of Public Works and Town & Country Planning, Asia-Pacific Security Association, CCTV Consortium -- ICA, Thailand Information Security Association, Thailand Security Association, Secure Identity & Biometrics Association (Thailand), Smart Security Association (Thailand) and The Building Inspectors Association.

