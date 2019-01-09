Elevating the Cookie Experience: ChomptownⓇ Launches Protein Cookies with Gooey Nut Butters & Pea Protein

Launching at the Winter Fancy Food Show, January 2019, ChomptownⓇ Protein Cookies are the first to elevate the protein snack experience without the tradeoffs. A clean honest to goodness protein cookie that actually tastes, eats, and smells like a real cookie.

Consumer demand for plant protein is on the rise

ChomptownⓇ is all vegetarian

Nuts & nut butters offer heart healthy good fats

Dairy free, Gluten free, & Non GMO

"American's love healthy snacks", according to founder and pastry chef Joanne Adirim.

"There is no shortage of new snack options on the market shelves every day, but finding ones that are actually delicious with healthy minded ingredients is nearly impossible. It was a challenge creating ChomptownⓇ Protein Cookies. With 25 years experience in gourmet product development for some of the largest retailers in the marketplace and a belief that good cookies don't have to be bad for you and good-for-you cookies don't have to taste bad, I created ChomptownⓇ".

Five unique flavors in bright colorful packaging, Lemon Cranberry, Honey Peanut, Nutty Fudge Brownie, Peanut Butter Choco Chip, & Coconut Caramel come in 10 count caddies and are the perfect on-the-go snack or meal replacement. Merchandised on the grocery nutrition bar shelf, coffee cafes, travel stores and anywhere that sells on-the-go snacks.

