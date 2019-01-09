Elevating the Cookie Experience: ChomptownⓇ Launches Protein Cookies with Gooey Nut Butters & Pea Protein
Jan 09, 2019, 10:03 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The single 2.75 oz snack cookies packed with naturally nutritious nut butters & pea protein are gluten & dairy free (MSRP $2.99) providing wholesome sustaining energy, deliciously! Made to get you through everything from work day to work out, their chunky, brownie-like texture is so richly decadent, you'll wonder how a gluten free / dairy free protein cookie can taste this good.
Launching at the Winter Fancy Food Show, January 2019, ChomptownⓇ Protein Cookies are the first to elevate the protein snack experience without the tradeoffs. A clean honest to goodness protein cookie that actually tastes, eats, and smells like a real cookie.
- Consumer demand for plant protein is on the rise
- ChomptownⓇ is all vegetarian
- Nuts & nut butters offer heart healthy good fats
- Dairy free, Gluten free, & Non GMO
"American's love healthy snacks", according to founder and pastry chef Joanne Adirim.
"There is no shortage of new snack options on the market shelves every day, but finding ones that are actually delicious with healthy minded ingredients is nearly impossible. It was a challenge creating ChomptownⓇ Protein Cookies. With 25 years experience in gourmet product development for some of the largest retailers in the marketplace and a belief that good cookies don't have to be bad for you and good-for-you cookies don't have to taste bad, I created ChomptownⓇ".
Five unique flavors in bright colorful packaging, Lemon Cranberry, Honey Peanut, Nutty Fudge Brownie, Peanut Butter Choco Chip, & Coconut Caramel come in 10 count caddies and are the perfect on-the-go snack or meal replacement. Merchandised on the grocery nutrition bar shelf, coffee cafes, travel stores and anywhere that sells on-the-go snacks.
Follow @ChomptownCookie on Instagram and Twitter or Like us on Facebook.
SOURCE Chomptown
Share this article