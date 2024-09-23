Elevating the Stroll: UPPAbaby to Roll Out Vista V3 this Fall

Across all phases, stages, and surprises, the new Vista V3 is your family's companion for every possibility.

ROCKLAND, Mass., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After debuting at ABC Kids Expo in Las Vegas this past May to rave reviews, UPPAbaby is set to launch the next generation of Vista stroller, Vista V3, this October. For the first time, the Vista V3 will be de-bundled from the Bassinet V3 to offer greater flexibility and choices to consumers. By selling the two products separately, it will allow families to tailor their stroller decisions more closely to their individual needs, lifestyle, ages, and stages in their early parenthood journey.

UPPAbaby Vista V3 Stroller set up in Double Mode with the RumbleSeat V3 Accessory

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9253352-uppababy-launches-next-generation-of-vista-stroller-vista-v3/

With its intuitive design and over 30+ ways to customize your ride, the reimagined Vista V3 stroller was designed to effortlessly fit every growing family, from first child to last. Starting as a single stroller, it easily transforms to accommodate up to three children, offering the epitome of portability and convenience. Across all phases, stages and surprises, the new Vista V3 is your family's companion for every possibility. The latest features include:

All-Weather Comfort Seat with mesh backing for warmer days and removable padded Seasonal Seat Liner for cooler days

Enhanced FlexRide Suspension delivers a consistently smooth ride whether strolling with 1, 2, or 3

Quick-to-secure harness system with new magnetic buckle and easy-to-adjust, no-rethread harness

Reflective trims on wheels and basket to enhance visibility while strolling

to enhance visibility while strolling Premium updated finishes including hidden rivets, chrome-like details, and updated trims for a new, fresh modernization

In addition to upgrades to the Vista V3, parents can now enjoy an updated and redesigned Bassinet V3 for a from birth strolling and overnight sleep solution option. Whether for naps on the go or overnight sleeping, the Bassinet allows your baby to lie completely flat. The Bassinet V3 has new enhanced features including:

Foam-free air mess mattress for maximum breathability

Quick zip, cross ventilation panels that can be opened for greater airflow or closed for added warmth

Dual zipper on Bassinet boot cover easily opens and closes to tend to baby

easily opens and closes to tend to baby GREENGUARD® Gold certified to support healthier air quality and low chemical emissions

Finally, the Vista V3 and Bassinet V3 will offer three new fashions featuring Callum, a stone blue on a silver frame with sand leather; Kenzi, a mystic aqua on a carbon frame with saddle leather; and Savannah, a pearl-gray jacquard on a carbon frame with chestnut leather. With these three new additions, consumers will have a choice of up to eight colors for the Vista V3. The Vista V3 will be available for purchase later this year at uppababy.com, UPPAbaby Hub Service Center & Showroom locations, or authorized retailers.

About UPPAbaby

UPPAbaby® is a global company with small-town roots committed to improving the lives of parents by building the smartest juvenile gear available. Our products are intuitively designed and expertly crafted, with features parents rely on. Drawing on three decades of experience, UPPAbaby was founded in 2006 to create products that make life with kids more manageable, more fashionable, and even more fun.

