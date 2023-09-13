Elevating the Work of Young Climate Leaders from Across the Globe, Girl Rising Welcomes New Cohort of Future Rising Fellows

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Girl Rising, a global nonprofit with a mission to harness the power of storytelling to change the way the world values girls and their education, announces the 2023-2024 Cohort of Future Rising Fellows. These 10 young leaders, from fields ranging from habitat conservation to marine ecology; from climate advocacy to hydro-meteorology will participate in the year-long Fellowship. Girl Rising will support these nine women and one man with storytelling training, network building, advocacy opportunities, and financial assistance. A full list of the Fellows and their bios may be found here .

"The Future Rising Fellows are leading examples of how young people are leading local solutions to address the impacts of climate change in innovative ways," said CEO Christina Lowery. "We are thrilled to support their vital work. This year's Fellowship will include a deep focus on women in conservation, in recognition of the pivotal role women play in stewarding natural resources and ecosystem resilience."

Selected from a group of 600 applicants from 82 countries, this new Future Rising Fellows cohort represents 10 countries from four continents, including Algeria, Argentina, India, Mexico, Mongolia, Pakistan, Russia, and Uzbekistan. Through the Fellowship, Girl Rising provides ongoing production support and mentoring as they complete a storytelling project about their environmental and climate justice work in their chosen medium. Amplifying their work, Girl Rising showcases and distributes their final projects on global platforms, raising awareness of the deep interlinkages between educating girls' and the world's ability to tackle climate change. The focus of the new cohort's storytelling initiatives encompass a wide breadth, including stories focused on a cadre of young Black female marine biologists finding solidarity while building careers in science, the journey of a woman ranger in Mongolia's Lake Khuvsgul National Park, and indigenous strategies rejuvenating Bolivia's Uru Uru Lake.

As part of our commitment to supporting young leaders, Girl Rising collaborates with current Fellows and alumni to increase their participation in global and regional climate policy convenings. Fellows have spoken at some of the world's most important gatherings devoted to climate change solutions, including the United Nations General Assembly, Aspen Ideas Climate Summit, United Nations Water Summit, COP27, COP28, and Climate Action Champions Network.

"These Fellows are leaders of transformative change. Many of them have already founded nonprofit organizations and social enterprises," said Lowery. "Through our partnership with HP we provide financial support and technical assistance to a select group of the organizations they lead to help scale their work and accelerate their impact."

Recognizing the increasing barriers to education caused by climate change, and the deep connection between educating girls' and the world's ability to address climate change, Girl Rising launched Future Rising in 2021 with generous support from HP and other key partners.

"The climate crisis impacts women and girls first and worst," said Anna Hall, Director and Executive Producer of Future Rising. "Nearly 80% of people displaced by climate change-related disasters are women and girls. The flip side of this narrative is that educating girls is one of the world's most potent ways to tackle the climate crisis."

About Girl Rising

Girl Rising uses the power of storytelling to change the way the world values girls and their education. Working closely with local partners, we deliver culturally adapted programming to millions of adolescent girls and boys in eight countries, building voice, confidence and agency. We work with thousands of educators, parents and community members to address powerful social norms that hold girls back. Girl Rising collaborates with innovative educational partners in the countries where we work, providing training, networking and direct financial support, and adapting our educational resources to meet local needs.

