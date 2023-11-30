Elevating Workplace Inclusion: Leading Companies Embrace myGwork Academy's Award-Winning Allyship Course 

LONDON, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era where workplace inclusivity and allyship are pivotal for organisational success, the myGwork Academy's award-winning e-learning course on allyship is providing much-needed training for companies to foster more inclusive environments. Leading organisations, such as Pfizer, ResMed, Taylor Wessing, Freshworks, Lloyds Banking Group and Mizuho have already incorporated myGwork's LGBTQ+ Allyship in the Workplace course into their staff training programmes to help accelerate inclusion within their workplaces.

Praising the success of myGwork's launch course on allyship, ResMed's Head of Global Diversity & Inclusion Sarah Hassaine said: "Our employees that participated in the Academy gained a lot of insight on history, data and allyship opportunities. They appreciated the personal stories showcased in the training – they helped bridge understanding and empathy."

The myGwork Academy, backed by the world's largest LGBTQ+ talent platform, myGwork, has already scooped two prestigious Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards this year, for its allyship courses alone. The Academy's inaugural course, "LGBTQ+ Allyship in the Workplace," developed in collaboration with MPS, scooped the Silver Award for the Best Advance in Creating a Learning Strategy category, and the Bronze Award for the Best Learning Programme that Supports and Promotes Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion category.

Known as the 'Academy Awards of Human Capital Management', the HCM Excellence awards programme recognises and rewards organisations that have successfully developed and deployed programmes, systems or tools that have achieved measurable results. "Our award winners are relentless in their pursuit of excellence," stated Brandon Hall Group's CEO Mike Cooke. "We have received some of the most innovative use of HCM strategy that we have seen in the last 30 years, and in most cases, technology and collaboration across departments have helped them achieve amazing business results."

This recognition comes at a time when the significance of allyship in shaping diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplaces is more critical than ever before. "We're delighted that our course on LGBTQ+ allyship has won two Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards this year, having just launched the myGwork Academy in January this year, demonstrating the early effectiveness and success of our e-learning platform," stated myGwork's Co-founders Adrien and Pierre Gaubert. "We've had a great response to the course from many of our corporate partners already using the platform with success, and we are excited for other companies to offer our award-winning training to their employees to improve their workplace inclusion and belonging."

myGwork's standout LGBTQ+ Allyship in the Workplace course has already successfully helped many of its clients across several industry sectors to build an understanding of the importance of LGBTQ+ allyship in the workplace. Unlike traditional and general corporate diversity training programmes that do little to challenge or stamp out ingrained prejudices, stereotypes, and misconceptions, myGwork Academy courses are highly interactive, practical and drive tangible behavioural change to build inclusive workplaces for all. Furthermore, users that score over 80% are rewarded with a certificate of achievement.

myGwork Academy modules can also be seamlessly integrated into existing e-learning management systems, removing arduous administrative set-up burdens, so organisations can focus on what matters and get impactful training to the front line.

"When we set out to build this course, we wanted to build something that first and foremost would drive that change in workplace in inclusion that is what we live for at myGwork. But we also wanted to build something that was industry leading in being innovate, interactive and engaging. These awards are recognition that we've been able to achieve exactly that," said myGwork's Chief Strategy Officer Stephan Heinz.

The awards ceremony will be celebrated at Brandon Hall Group's HCM Excellence Conference on February 13-15, 2024, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida.

For further details about the myGwork Academy, contact: [email protected]

ABOUT MYGWORK

myGwork is the largest talent platform and professional network for LGBTQ+ professionals, graduates, inclusive employers and anyone who believes in workplace equality. It empowers the LGBTQ+ community by offering individual members a safe space where they can connect with inclusive employers, find jobs, mentors, professional events, e-learning/training, news and much more. myGwork 's co-founders and twin brothers Adrien and Pierre Gaubert have won many accolades in the diversity and inclusion space since setting up the platform. They have been honoured as one of the UK's Top 50 inclusion champions in the 2022/23 Diversity Power List , won the Attitude Young LGBTQ+ Entrepreneur of the Year Award and named as one of the Top 100 Global LGBT+ OUTstanding Executives . myGwork has won many awards too, including the Bank of London's 2022 Rainbow Honours , and shortlisted for The 2022 Digital Leaders Impact Awards celebrating UK tech for good, as well the 2023 European Diversity Awards and 2023 Inclusive Awards. The company was also listed in the Top 5 Startups with Pride by Geek Times and won the Diva Magazine Award of Corporate Allies.

