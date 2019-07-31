Elevating Your Space: Hunter Fan Company Leads The Charge As An Industry Trendsetter

This strong team of Hunter designers takes their charge seriously, constantly flooding their days with trend analysis and consistent trips around the world for inspiration – hoping to bring the latest colors and aesthetics into consumer homes across the country. In addition to their trend trips, the design team works closely with the brand's marketing team to meet and discuss with home décor and lifestyle tastemakers, like those bloggers who attended the recent Haven Blogger Conference in Atlanta, GA. After meeting with hundreds of these trendsetters, the Hunter team learns more about what colors and styles appeal to homeowners, leading to further understanding of the landscape. This clarity allows the teams to develop new products that mirror the wants and needs of their design-savvy consumers.

"We are always excited to hear feedback from those that see our products as more than just simple appliances. From a designer's perspective, having bloggers with hundreds of thousands of active followers and friends tell us that they are in love with a new style or color, helps us to create exactly what homeowners are looking for and takes away the guessing game of product design," said Brand Design Director, Patrick O'Connell. "It's easy to create what we want as designers, but creating products that our customers truly connect with and love having in their homes, is what helps us to stay on top of the industry and gives us pride in our brand and our work."

Hunter's tireless efforts to stay aware of the latest trends are evident through their newest products. As the Scandinavian and mid-century modern style has become a staple in the modern American household, so too has this style permeated the Hunter lineup. Products like the Hepburn and Cranbrook, have been fan favorites of Hunter shoppers for multiple years, allowing the designers to create new finish extensions that reflect current desires. This summer and fall, Hunter will release three new extensions for these models, with the Hepburn becoming available in a Satin Copper metallic body finish and a new 44" size and the Cranbrook collection extending to include both Blush Pink and Dove Grey. Similarly, the design team focuses its efforts on creating entirely new products that answer the design needs of the latest trends. As the outdoor porch becomes an additional room to enjoy and homeowners spend more time curating this space, Hunter looks to create new models that can withstand the elements seamlessly. The Kennicott outdoor ceiling fan will be available in a Dusty Green color, reflecting the sage green trend sweeping the home décor world. This new model and color harmonizes well with the outdoor oasis trend that customers are looking to emulate while also creating a sweeping and efficient breeze with the Hunter Surespeed® Guarantee - a brand new industry standard for airflow developed exclusively by Hunter's engineers.

With a myriad of new ceiling fans constantly being developed, Hunter continues to look to its customers and the world around them to understand the trends that resonate best. This attention to detail and understanding is what solidifies Hunter's place as a trendsetting brand, and leads them to create beautiful and quality ceiling fans for homes nationwide. For more information on how to curate your perfect outdoor oasis, or to keep a pulse on the trends in the Hunter fan world, visit Hunterfan.com or follow along on Instagram @Hunterfanco.

About Hunter Fan Company

Keeping homes 'Quietly Cool since 1886', Hunter Fan Company is the world's original ceiling fan manufacturer. As the #1 most installed ceiling fan for over 130 years, Hunter continues to provide a deep heritage of performance, comfort and everyday style for any room, giving consumers confidence, peace-of-mind and ultimately more control over their home environment. The Memphis-based brand is in the midst of an unprecedented new product launch—offering an array of over 100 new models, from rustic and contemporary designs to classic and retro statement pieces. In addition, the brand has recently debuted their exclusive line of Wi-Fi-Enabled SIMPLEconnect® fans, which are now compatible with Apple® HomeKit™, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. As an industry-leader, Hunter's cutting-edge design and quality craftsmanship continues to bring unmatched performance into every space. Hunter ceiling fans are available on Hunterfan.com, as well as in lighting showrooms, home centers and online retailers nationwide.

For more information, visit HunterFan.com, and connect with Hunter Fan Company on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, Youtube and Twitter.

