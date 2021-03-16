Elevation Capital Group Announces The Return Of $2.1 Million To Fund 3 Investors

ORLANDO, Fla., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orlando-based real estate investment company, Elevation Capital Group, and its affiliates, ("Elevation") has announced that MHPI III, LLC ("Fund 3") is returning in excess of $2,100,000 to its members. This follows a similar announcement that Elevation was returning $5,200,000 to investors in MHPI V, LLC ("Fund 5"). Fund 3 closed to new investors in 2014.

As a result of recent events, Fund 3 has returned more than 70% of the original invested capital to investors, excluding income distributions received to date. Fund 3 invested in 20 manufactured housing communities in markets across the country.

"We are happy for our Fund 3 investor family. Since its formation in 2014, our goal for Fund 3 has been to be in a position to provide both quarterly income distributions and ultimately return of capital to investors. This event takes us one step closer to achieving that goal." said Ryan Smith, a manager of Fund 3 and principal of Elevation. "As we deeply value relationships, we were encouraged to hear of many Fund 3 investors looking to reinvest into Fund 8."

Elevation is a respected leader in the alternative real estate investment arena. The company focuses exclusively on two niche property types: manufactured housing communities and self-storage facilities. Elevation, through its affiliates, has acquired properties worth more than $600 million and has owned more than 200 assets across more than 30 states.

Elevation recently announced the opening of Elevation Fund 8, LLC ("Fund 8"), which began accepting subscriptions and commitments on August 28, 2020.

Disclosures

This is not an offering to buy or sell any securities. Such offer may only be made through the offering's memorandum to qualified purchasers. Any investment in Elevation's programs involves substantial risks and is suitable only for investors who have no need for liquidity and who can bear the loss of their entire investment. There is no assurance that any strategy will succeed to meet its investment objectives. The performance of this fund is not indicative of future results of other funds. Securities offered through CommonGood Securities, LLC member FINRA/SIPC, 4675 MacArthur Court, STE 500, Newport Beach, CA 92660, (800) 257-1254.

For additional risks and disclaimers, visit https://www.elevationfund.com/disclaimer

