Elevation Capital Group Announces the Return of $2.4 Million to Fund 5 Investors

ORLANDO, Fla., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orlando-based real estate investment company, Elevation Capital Group, and its affiliates, ("Elevation") has announced that MHPI V, LLC ("Fund 5") has recently returned $2,400,000 to Fund 5 members, bringing the total returned since December 2020 to $7,600,000. Fund 5 is Elevation's fifth investment vehicle in its current portfolio of eight offerings. Fund 5 closed to new investors in 2017.

To date, Fund 5 has returned more than 100 percent of members original invested capital, including all distributions. Fund 5 invested in funds comprised of both self-storage assets and manufactured housing communities in markets across the country.

"We are happy for our Fund 5 investor family. Since its formation in 2015, our goal for Fund 5 has been to be in a position to provide both income distributions and ultimately return of capital to investors. We are pleased with the progress Fund 5 has made to date." said Ryan Smith, a manager of Fund 5 and principal of Elevation. "As we deeply value relationships, we are encouraged to see many Fund 5 investors participating in Fund 8."

Elevation is a respected leader in the alternative real estate investment arena. The company focuses exclusively on two niche property types: manufactured housing communities and self-storage facilities. Elevation, through its affiliates, has acquired properties worth more than $600 million and has owned more than 200 assets across more than 30 states.

Elevation recently announced the opening of Elevation Fund 8, LLC ("Fund 8"), which began accepting subscriptions and commitments on August 28, 2020. Since its launch, Fund 8 has received more than $25m in subscriptions, has made its first acquisition and has announced the commencement of distributions to its members.

Disclosures

This is not an offering to buy or sell any securities. Such offer may only be made through the offering's memorandum to qualified purchasers. Any investment in Elevation's programs involves substantial risks and is suitable only for investors who have no need for liquidity and who can bear the loss of their entire investment. There is no assurance that any strategy will succeed to meet its investment objectives. The performance of this fund is not indicative of future results of other funds. Securities offered through CommonGood Securities, LLC member FINRA/SIPC, 4675 MacArthur Court, STE 500, Newport Beach, CA 92660, (800) 257-1254.

For additional risks and disclaimers, visit https://www.elevationfund.com/disclaimer

CONTACT:

Ben Matheson

(800) 257-1254

[email protected]

ElevationFund.com

SOURCE Elevation Capital Group