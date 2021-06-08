Elevation Capital Group Reaches $25 Million in 8th Real Estate Investment Fund

ORLANDO, Fla., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orlando-based real estate investment company, Elevation Capital Group, and its affiliates, ("Elevation"), today announced that its current investment fund, Elevation Fund 8, LLC ("Fund 8") is more than 50% subscribed. Since its launch, Fund 8 has received more than $25m in subscriptions, has made its first acquisition and has announced the commencement of distributions to its members.

Fund 8 is Elevation's 8th investment vehicle to date and is looking to build a portfolio of both self storage facilities and mobile home community assets located across a number of states.



"We are encouraged by current deal flow and, with several of our Prior Programs returning more than $10m to investors since December, we are grateful that many have chosen to continue to invest with us through Fund 8," said Ryan Smith, Principal, Elevation Capital Group. "Over the past decade, we have seen a sizeable growth in investor interest in alternative asset classes like self storage and mobile home communities and believe this trend will likely continue."

Elevation is a respected leader in the alternative real estate investment arena. The company focuses exclusively on two niche property types: manufactured housing communities and self-storage facilities. Elevation, through its affiliates, has acquired properties worth more than $600 million and has owned more than 200 assets across more than 30 states.

Disclosures

This is not an offering to buy or sell any securities. Such offer may only be made through the offering's memorandum to qualified purchasers. Any investment in Elevation's programs involves substantial risks and is suitable only for investors who have no need for liquidity and who can bear the loss of their entire investment. There is no assurance that any strategy will succeed to meet its investment objectives. The performance of this fund is not indicative of future results of other funds. Securities offered through CommonGood Securities, LLC member FINRA/SIPC, 4675 MacArthur Court, STE 500, Newport Beach, CA 92660, (800) 257-1254.

For additional risks and disclaimers, visit https://www.elevationfund.com/disclaimer

CONTACT:

Caleb Liptak

Findsome & Winmore

(407) 722-7844

[email protected]



SOURCE Elevation Capital Group