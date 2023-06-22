Elevation Gold Announces AGM Results and Stock Option Grant

VANCOUVER, BC, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Elevation Gold Mining Corporation (TSXV: ELVT) (OTCQX: EVGDF) (the "Company" or "Elevation Gold") is pleased to announce that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the detail of the Company's Management information Circular dated May 18, 2023, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM"). A total of 30,857,488 common shares of the Company were represented by shareholders in person or by proxy at the AGM, representing 27.91% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date of May 18, 2023.

Specifically, shareholders voted to approve:

Election of the Board of Directors nominated;

Re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's external auditors for 2023; and

Approval of the Company's 10% rolling equity incentive plan.

Detailed results of the voting are set out below:

Motions Outcome of Votes Number of Shares Percentage of Votes Cast For Against Withheld For Against Withheld Number of Directors (6) Carried 30,854,380 3,108 0 99.99 % 0.01 % 0.00 % Douglas Hurst Carried 30,301,399 0 556,089 98.20 % 0.00 % 1.80 % Tim J. Swendseid Carried 30,301,399 0 556,089 98.20 % 0.00 % 1.80 % Raymond Threlkeld Carried 30,300,733 0 556,715 98.20 % 0.00 % 1.80 % David Peat Carried 30,300,773 0 556,715 98.20 % 0.00 % 1.80 % Michael Haworth Carried 30,263,173 0 594,315 98.07 % 0.00 % 1.93 % Douglas Ward

30,301,499 0 555,989 98.20 % 0.00 % 1.80 % Appointment of Auditors Carried 30,854,765 0 2,723 99.99 % 0.00 % 0.01 % Approval of 10% rolling equity incentive plan Carried 30,173,233 684,255 0 97.78 % 2.22 % 0.00 %



The directors will serve on the Board of Directors until the Company's next AGM of shareholders.

Full details of all proposals are described in the Company's Management Information Circular available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Stock Option Grant

The Company also reports that stock options have been granted to directors, officers, and employees of the Company to purchase up to an aggregate of 300,000 common shares at a price of C$0.18 per share for a period of five years.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF ELEVATION GOLD MINING CORPORATION

"Tim J. Swendseid"

Tim J. Swendseid, CEO of Elevation Gold Mining Corporation

About Elevation Gold Mining Corporation

Elevation Gold is a publicly listed gold and silver producer, engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mineral properties located in the United States. Elevation Gold's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") in Canada under the ticker symbol ELVT and on the NASDAQ OTC in the United States under the ticker symbol EVGDF. The Company's principal operation is the 100% owned Moss Mine in the Mohave County of Arizona. Elevation also holds the title to the Hercules exploration property, located in Lyon County, Nevada.

