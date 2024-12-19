Elevation Gold Announces Canadian Approval of Purchase and Sale Agreement

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Elevation Gold Mining Corporation (TSXV: ELVT.H) (the "Company" or "Elevation Gold") previously announced in its press release dated December 4, 2024 that it entered into a purchase and sale agreement dated December 2, 2024 (the "APS"), with an arm's length purchaser, EG Acquisition LLC (the "Purchaser"), in respect of the purchase and sale of certain of Elevation's assets (the "Transaction"), including the outstanding common shares of Golden Vertex Corp. ("GVC"), which holds the Moss Mine located in Arizona.

The APS and the Transaction are subject to approval of the BC Court and recognition and enforcement by the US Court.

The hearing of the Petitioners' application to the BC Court (the "Canadian Approval Hearing") for an order, among other things, approving the Transaction (the "Canadian Approval Order") took place at 10:00 am PST on December 17, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia. The Company hereby announces that the Canadian Approval Order was granted by the BC Court on December 17, 2024, with certain amendments. The Canadian Approval Order will be signed and entered in due course.

The hearing of the motion before the US Court in the Chapter 15 Proceedings (the "US Recognition Hearing") by Elevation Gold, Eclipse Gold Mining Corporation, Golden Vertex Corp. ("GVC") and Golden Vertex (Idaho) Corp. (collectively, the "Companies") for an order for recognition and enforcement of the Canadian Approval Order (the "US Approval Order") is scheduled to be heard at 11:00 am MST on December 23, 2024. The Transaction is also subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, as well as other standard conditions precedent.

All notices and documents pertaining to the Canadian Approval Hearing and the US Approval Hearing will be posted to the Case Website once available. Closing will occur if, and after, the US Approval Order is granted and the TSX-V approves of the transaction.

About Elevation Gold Mining Corporation

Elevation Gold is a publicly listed gold and silver producer, engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mineral properties located in the United States. Elevation Gold's common shares are currently listed on the Exchange's NEX Board in Canada under the ticker symbol ELVT.H. The Company's principal operation is the 100% owned Moss Mine in the Mohave County of Arizona.

