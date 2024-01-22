Elevation Oncology Announces Appointment of Darcy Mootz, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors

BOSTON, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevation Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELEV), an innovative oncology company focused on the discovery and development of selective cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs, today announced the appointment of Darcy Mootz, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors. Dr. Mootz is an experienced life sciences executive, who brings expertise across corporate strategy, corporate development, finance, and operations to Elevation Oncology's Board of Directors.

"We are pleased to welcome Darcy to the Elevation Oncology board, as she is a uniquely qualified leader, who has experience crafting late-stage development strategies, advancing products towards approval and launching new medicines for the treatment of cancer," said Steve Elms, Managing Partner of Aisling Capital and Chairman of Elevation Oncology. "In addition, her broad expertise complements the strengths and skills of Elevation Oncology's Board of Directors, and I am confident she will provide important perspective as we continue to advance EO-3021 through clinical development. We look forward to Darcy's many contributions."

"I am honored to join the Elevation Oncology board," commented Dr. Mootz. "Based on data presented by Elevation Oncology's partner, I believe EO-3021 is a highly differentiated, potential best-in-class anti-Claudin 18.2 ADC with the potential to transform the care of patients with gastric cancer and other cancer types. I am excited to partner with the team to advance this program and build a pipeline of selective cancer therapies for a range of unmet medical needs."

Dr. Mootz currently serves as President of Architect Therapeutics, a position she has held since April 2023. She previously served as Head of Amunix Pharmaceuticals from February 2022 until April 2023 and was Chief Business Officer of Amunix from February 2019 to February 2022. Prior to joining Amunix, Dr. Mootz was an independent consultant working with venture capital firms and life sciences companies on corporate development and strategy projects. Before that, she served as Chief Business Officer of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, and, earlier, served as Vice President, Corporate Development at Achaogen. In addition to the Elevation Oncology Board, Dr. Mootz also serves on the Board of Directors of Alpha-9 Oncology. She received a B.S. in Biology from Duke University and a Ph.D. in Biochemistry from Harvard University.

