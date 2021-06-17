Elevation Oncology Announces Appointment of Joseph Ferra as Chief Financial Officer

NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevation Oncology, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of precision medicines for patients with genomically defined cancers, announced today the appointment of Joseph Ferra as the company's Chief Financial Officer.

"Joe brings two decades of biopharma industry leadership expertise, including investment banking and public-company CFO experience, and we are excited to welcome him to the Elevation Oncology executive team," said Shawn M. Leland, PharmD, RPh, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Elevation Oncology. "Joe's deep background in corporate finance and strategy will be an asset to Elevation Oncology as we continue to build a pipeline, team, and collaborative network in support of our vision of a future where every tumor's genomic testing result can be actionable."

"Elevation Oncology is an innovator in the identification and development of potential therapeutics for the inhibition of genomic driver alterations," said Mr. Ferra. "I am thrilled to be joining the Elevation Oncology team and I look forward to contributing to the company's growth as it continues to discover and operationalize opportunities to further the potential of precision oncology."

Mr. Ferra most recently served as Chief Financial Officer of Syros Pharmaceuticals, a publicly traded, clinical-stage therapeutics company with a focus in oncology, where he led the development and implementation of key financial and capital strategies and contributed to corporate initiatives. Previously, he spent over a decade as an investment banker in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry, where he established a strong track record of advising on equity and M&A transactions. His experience includes serving as Managing Director and Co-Head of Healthcare Investment Banking at JMP Securities; and investment banking roles at UBS and J.P. Morgan. Earlier in his career, Joe served in sales and engineering roles in the life science tools industry. Mr. Ferra earned his Master of Business Administration from The Stephen M. Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan, and his Bachelor of Science in Chemistry with Distinction from Purdue University.

About Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology is founded on the belief that every patient living with cancer deserves to know what is driving the growth of their disease and have access to therapeutics that can stop it. We aim to make genomic tests actionable by selectively developing drugs to inhibit the specific alterations that have been identified as drivers of tumor growth. Together with our peers, we work towards a future in which each tumor's unique genomic test result can be matched with a purpose-built precision medicine to enable an individualized treatment plan for each patient. Our lead candidate, seribantumab, is intended to inhibit tumor growth driven by NRG1 fusions and is currently being evaluated in the Phase 2 CRESTONE study for patients with solid tumors of any origin that have an NRG1 gene fusion. Details on CRESTONE are available at www.NRG1fusion.com. For more information visit www.ElevationOncology.com.

