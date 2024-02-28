Elevation Oncology to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Elevation Oncology

28 Feb, 2024, 07:30 ET

BOSTON, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevation Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELEV), an innovative oncology company focused on the discovery and development of selective cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs, today announced that members of management will participate in upcoming investor conferences in March:

  • TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference. Fireside chat on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 10:30 AM ET in Boston, MA.
  • Leerink Global Biopharma Conference. Management will participate in investor meetings on Tuesday, March 12, 2024 in Miami, FL.

A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat at the TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference will be available on the Events page of the Company's Investor Relations website at https://investors.elevationoncology.com.

About Elevation Oncology, Inc.

Elevation Oncology is an innovative oncology company focused on the discovery and development of selective cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. We are rethinking drug development by seeking out innovative, selective cancer therapies that can be matched to a patient's unique tumor characteristics. Our lead candidate, EO-3021, is a potential best-in-class antibody drug conjugate (ADC) designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target. EO-3021 selectively delivers a cytotoxic payload directly to cancer cells expressing Claudin 18.2. We are evaluating EO-3021 in a Phase 1 study in patients with advanced, unresectable or metastatic solid tumors likely to express Claudin 18.2 including gastric, gastroesophageal junction, pancreatic or esophageal cancers. We are also exploring other opportunities through new or existing partnerships and business development opportunities to expand our oncology pipeline. For more information, visit www.ElevationOncology.com.

Elevation Oncology Investor and Media Contact

Candice Masse, 978-879-7273
Senior Director, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
[email protected]

