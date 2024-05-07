Elevation Oncology to Present at the Citizens JMP Life Sciences Conference

BOSTON, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevation Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELEV), an innovative oncology company focused on the discovery and development of selective cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs, today announced that Joseph J. Ferra, Chief Executive Officer of Elevation Oncology, will participate in a fireside chat at the Citizens JMP Life Sciences Conference on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at 11:30 am ET.

A live webcast and replay of the event will be available on the Events page of the Company's Investor Relations website at https://investors.elevationoncology.com.

About Elevation Oncology, Inc.

Elevation Oncology is an innovative oncology company focused on the discovery and development of selective cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. We are leveraging our antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) expertise to advance a novel pipeline, initially targeting two clinically validated targets in oncology, Claudin 18.2 and HER3. Our lead candidate, EO-3021, is a potential best-in-class ADC designed to target Claudin 18.2 and is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial (NCT05980416) in patients with advanced, unresectable or metastatic solid tumors likely to express Claudin 18.2 including gastric, gastroesophageal junction, pancreatic or esophageal cancers. Additionally, we expect to nominate a development candidate for our second program, a HER3-targeting ADC for the treatment of patients with solid tumors that overexpress HER3, in 2024. For more information, visit www.ElevationOncology.com.

