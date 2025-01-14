Elevation Point Announces Strategic Stake in Stonebrook Private, Kicking Off 2025 with an Oversubscribed Pipeline and More Deals on the Horizon

Client-Focused Stonebrook Private, with over $750M in AUM, Partners with Elevation Point for Transparent Minority Stake Model and Access to Industry-Leading Resources

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevation Point, a growth accelerator and minority stake partner for independent advisors and breakaway firms, announced today its strategic investment in Stonebrook Private, based in Northville, Michigan.

Led by Todd D. Knickerbocker and Spencer Knickerbocker, CFA, CAIA, CFP®, Stonebrook Private is a fee-only, fiduciary advisory firm with over $750 million in assets under management (AUM). The firm is known for its multi-generational, highly experienced leadership team and comprehensive wealth, tax, and estate planning services.

"Stonebrook Private, with its strong Midwest roots, shares our client-first ethos and commitment to delivering an industry leading experience. Their focus on tailored, forward-thinking strategies aligns with our vision, and their next-gen leadership and multi-generational team position the firm well to serve clients for decades to come," said Jim Dickson, founding partner and CEO of Elevation Point. "This deal also sets the stage for 2025, as this is just the start of the momentum, transformative partnerships, and growth to come at Elevation Point this year."

Stonebrook Private is ranked as one of the fastest-growing RIAs in America by Citywire RIA, and Todd Knickerbocker is regularly recognized as a Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisor.

"This partnership with Elevation Point marks an exciting new chapter for our firm," said Todd Knickerbocker. "Their minority stake model enables us to maintain control of our operations while leveraging their resources to accelerate growth while enhancing our client service capabilities."

The firm's 10-person team is dedicated to fostering open, ongoing dialogue with each client, ensuring their unique perspectives are heard and reflected in a custom investment strategy that remains aligned with their evolving life goals.

"Stonebrook Private's high-caliber team and comprehensive services make them an ideal partner for us at Elevation Point," said Brad Smithy, founding partner and head of wealth management at Elevation Point. "We look forward to collaborating, supporting their continued growth, and helping drive long-term value for their clients."

Spencer Knickerbocker added: "The trend in wealth management is clear: clients are flocking toward independent, fiduciary advice. Beyond just investments, our families want to know how their portfolio, taxes, and estate work together. This partnership strengthens our ability to provide tailored, comprehensive services to our clients and opens the door to a myriad of solutions we can tap at Elevation Point to accelerate our growth."

In addition to Jim Dickson, Elevation Point's leadership team brings many decades of combined industry experience and has rapidly expanded with key hires in recent months, including Brad Smithy as founding partner and head of wealth management, Robert B. Tamarkin as founding partner and head of business development, Caitlin Douglas as founding partner and chief operating officer, Jenna Bloomgarden as head of marketing and advisor experience, and Brian R. Terraciano as head of operations. In December, Ms. Douglas was named to WealthManagement.com's annual "Ten to Watch" list for 2025, which spotlights ten exceptional professionals poised to shape the future of the wealth management industry.

About Elevation Point

Elevation Point is a wealth management firm focused on bringing together industry-leading independent advisors through minority stake partnerships with RIAs and breakaway advisors transitioning to independence. Elevation Point Wealth Partners, LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of Elevation Point, LLC, is a core component of our commitment to delivering dynamic OCIO solutions, personalized playbooks, and customized full-spectrum support to advisors. Our capital comes with complete transparency and no hidden agendas. Distinguishing ourselves as accelerators in a landscape of aggregators, we're powering a nationwide community of emerging industry leaders, overseeing more than $3.4 billion in assets under management. With a focus on advisor values and evolving client needs, our mission is clear: to elevate the entire industry to higher ground.

