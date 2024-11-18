Elevation Point Expands Leadership Ranks with Two Key Industry Hires in Marketing & Operations

Seasoned wealth management professionals each bring decades of industry experience,

positioning firm for accelerated growth

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevation Point, a growth-oriented wealth management firm serving as a value-aligned investor and partner for RIAs and independence-seeking advisors, announces that Jenna Bloomgarden has joined the firm as head of marketing and advisor experience, while Brian R. Terraciano has joined as head of operations.

"Both Jenna and Brian bring invaluable experience to Elevation Point at a pivotal moment as we prepare to transition teams from an oversubscribed pipeline," said Jim Dickson, founding partner and CEO of Elevation Point. "Jenna's background in marketing, advisor branding, and business development, along with Brian's deep operational knowledge and dedication to enhancing the client experience, will strengthen our value proposition for advisors seeking independence and growth."

Ms. Bloomgarden brings over two decades of industry experience, with extensive experience in marketing, relationship management, and business development. At Elevation Point, she will lead the firm's marketing strategy, including digital marketing, website development, and branding and messaging efforts, while also supporting the advisor experience for new teams.

Prior to joining Elevation Point, Ms. Bloomgarden served as director of marketing & advisor development at Summit Financial, where she played a key role in rebranding the firm, launching its digital marketing platform, and creating brands for the new advisor teams. She has also held senior roles at Dynasty Financial Partners and Morgan Stanley, where she worked with advisors on marketing, business development, and practice management.

"In today's rapidly evolving industry, firms must continuously innovate to stay ahead," said Ms. Bloomgarden. "Elevation Point's advisor-centric model is designed to help advisors thrive in this dynamic landscape. Each member of the firm's leadership team brings deep wealth management experience, united in a shared commitment to creating an environment where advisors and clients come first— and where relationships are valued above assets. I'm excited to be here and look forward to contributing to our ongoing growth and excellence."

Ms. Bloomgarden holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and a Bachelor of Science from Cornell University.

Mr. Terraciano brings nearly three decades of industry experience to Elevation Point, where he will focus on optimizing the experience for advisor teams and clients post their transition. Before joining Elevation Point, Mr. Terraciano most recently served as senior director, wealth solutions middle office at BNY Pershing. In this role, he led a global operations team and was responsible for supporting Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), Family Offices, Trust Companies and Broker-Dealers. He has also held senior roles at Pershing Advisor Solutions, where he played a key role in improving operational workflows, reducing costs, and enhancing the client experience.

"In my view, Elevation Point is exactly what the industry needs right now," said Mr. Terraciano. "What drew me to the firm is the people—the energy and passion driving our vision, the path we're forging, and our commitment to partnering with advisors dedicated to delivering exceptional client service. The atmosphere here is invigorating, and the potential for growth is limitless."

Mr. Terraciano holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the Stillman School of Business at Seton Hall University and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Vermont. He holds multiple FINRA licenses, including Series 7, 24, 27, 52, 63, and 99 and is a graduate of the SIFMA Securities Industry Institute at the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School.

Ms. Bloomgarden and Mr. Terraciano join a leadership team with deep industry experience that has been expanding since the firm's launch in June. These new additions follow closely on the heels of Caitlin Douglas, who joined in September from Dynasty Financial Partners as founding partner and chief operating officer.

About Elevation Point

Elevation Point is a growth-oriented wealth management firm, serving as a value-aligned partner for RIAs and independence-seeking advisors. From dynamic OCIO solutions to personalized playbooks designed to empower advisors to thrive in independence, we offer customized and full-spectrum support. Our capital comes with complete transparency and no hidden agendas. Distinguishing ourselves as accelerators in a landscape of aggregators, we're powering a nationwide community of emerging industry leaders, overseeing more than $3.4 billion in assets under management. With a focus on advisor values and evolving client needs, our mission is clear: to elevate the entire industry to higher ground.

