Elevation Point Welcomes Industry Trailblazer and Independent Advisor Champion Caitlin Douglas as Chief Operating Officer

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevation Point, a growth-oriented wealth management firm serving as a value-aligned investor and partner for RIAs and independence-seeking advisors, announces that industry leader Caitlin Douglas has joined the firm as founding partner and chief operating officer. Ms. Douglas will oversee the optimization of the firm's operational strategies, with a focus on driving growth and attracting world-class advisor teams.

"Caitlin is renowned in the industry for her deep understanding of the needs of advisors seeking to transition and thrive in independence," said Jim Dickson, founding partner and CEO of Elevation Point. "She recognizes the gravity of this life-changing decision, and the meticulous due diligence required to develop truly value-aligned partnerships during the journey. Her passion for supporting advisors and her expertise in every step of the advisor experience will be a major driver of our growth moving forward. She will be instrumental in shaping and defining our operational framework and ensuring we provide the highest level of service and support to our advisors and employees."

Ms. Douglas brings nearly 20 years of industry experience to the team, specializing in supporting advisor transitions and developing world-class service models. Before joining Elevation Point, she was managing director of transition services and co-head of service at Dynasty Financial Partners, where she managed both transition and relationship management teams. Previously, Ms. Douglas served as director of client services at Keeney Financial Group in Columbia, Maryland. She began her career as a wealth advisor with Integrated Financial Solutions, Inc. Ms. Douglas has been a guest on some of the top wealth management podcasts, educating advisors on what it takes to thrive as an independent wealth manager.

"They say timing is everything, and from my perspective, the timing to join Elevation Point could not be more ideal," said Ms. Douglas. "I am deeply passionate about the firm's mission to elevate independent and growth-seeking advisors. The opportunity to work alongside Jim, who has a track record of supporting the growth of independent advisors, as well as the other industry leaders and innovators on the team, is incredibly exciting. Throughout my career, I have been privileged to help many advisor teams achieve their dream of building their own companies, and now I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to that journey at Elevation Point. The potential here is limitless, and I look forward to advancing our shared vision from day one."

During her tenure at Dynasty Financial Partners, Ms. Douglas served on the leadership team and was a member of the Dynasty Women's Network (DWN), which supports and mentors women in the financial services industry. She earned her Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in Finance from Ohio University, where she received an athletic scholarship to play NCAA Division 1 Women's Lacrosse. She currently holds FINRA Series 7 and Series 66 licenses.

Ms. Douglas joins an Elevation Point leadership team with decades of industry experience, and which also welcomed Naomi Stein from Corient as director, platform, in August. The firm also recently added former UBS veterans Bradford Smithy, CIMA®, and Robert B. Tamarkin as founding partners. Additionally, Ryanne Gardner, who spent over 17 years at BNY Mellon's Pershing specializing in platform setup and integration, has been appointed head of partner integration.

