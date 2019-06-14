Elevation Recovery Podcast Launched By Chris Scott of Fit Recovery and Matt Finch of Opiate Addiction Support

ATLANTA, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In an exciting new effort to help victims of the national addiction epidemic as well as the professionals who treat them, recovery pioneers Chris Scott and Matt Finch have teamed up to launch The Elevation Recovery Show (https://elevationrecovery.com/). Chris Scott is the founder of Fit Recovery (https://fit-recovery.com/), whose programs specialize in nutrition and science-based methods for conquering alcohol addiction. Matt Finch is the founder of Opiate Addiction Support (https://opiateaddictionsupport.com/), which is a goldmine of effective strategies for overcoming opiate addiction.

For those who have battled addiction, this podcast could not have come at a better time. Over 20 million Americans struggle with a substance use disorder, costing our economy more than $740 billion per year. Even worse, 90% of patients who attend traditional rehab programs relapse multiple times - not because they lack willpower, but because these outdated programs ignore important advances in science-based treatment, nutritional repair, and holistic recovery methods.

Through their websites, books, and online forums, Chris Scott and Matt Finch have each helped tens of thousands of people recover from alcohol addiction and opiate addiction, respectively.

"Chris reached out to me several years ago and we instantly realized that we shared very similar, open-ended, and optimistic philosophies about addiction recovery," said Matt Finch. "The only optimists in this field are those who understand why traditional recovery is outmoded."

In contrast to podcasts that reiterate 12-step dogma, The Elevation Recovery Show features a highly inspirational and informative series of interviews with success stories and renowned health experts.

"In the long run, empowerment is more effective against addiction than powerlessness," said Chris Scott. "What better way to empower people than to bring them stories and experts that can help people fill in the missing links of their own recovery programs?"

The Elevation Recovery Show will launch by the end of June 2019. It will be available on Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and the Elevation Recovery website.

