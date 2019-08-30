Elevation Worship releases new project, At Midnight

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevation Worship released their brand new project, At Midnight today, August 30. This project consists of five songs, including their already-released single, "See A Victory." The songs on At Midnight tell a timeless message: God is in control even when we aren't.

"I think my favorite part about this project is its versatility," says Chris Brown of Elevation Worship. "It has uplifting anthems like 'See A Victory' and slow ballads like 'With You.' One reminds us that God will fight our battles if we invite Him in, and the other reminds us to lean into Him in the stillness. I just feel like this project has a song for every season and a mantra for every mindset."

At Midnight was recorded at Elevation Church Matthews and includes songs like "See A Victory," "It Is So," and a live version of "With You," which originally appeared on their last project, Paradoxology.

"For this album, we drew a lot of inspiration from Acts 16 where Paul and Silas are thrown into prison," says Chris Brown. "As they worshipped God, verse 25 tells us that the prison doors swung open at midnight and their chains were loosed. With this project, we asked the question: What if our praise was the kind of praise that broke chains?"

At Midnight is available now wherever music is streamed or sold. For more information visit www.elevationworship.com .

About Elevation Worship - Elevation Worship is the worship ministry of Elevation Church, a multisite church based in Charlotte, NC, led by Pastor Steven Furtick. In August of 2019, they released their most recent project, At Midnight. Elevation Worship has produced multiple albums such as the Grammy-nominated Hallelujah Here Below, which released in 2018. The worship ministry is also known for their RIAA platinum certified song, "O Come to The Altar," and RIAA Gold certified song, "Do It Again," both landing in the top-5 in American Christian radio.

Elevation Worship is passionate about producing songs for the local church that connect others to God, and in 2019 had 10 songs in the CCLI Top 100 list. For more information, visit www.elevationworship.com .

