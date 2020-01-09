Elevation3D to Lead Exclusive Interactive Media Presentation at ExhibitorLIVE

Adam Karns, Executive Vice President, and Dana Esposito, Vice President of Creative Services, will lead an insightful presentation designed to educate audiences about effective and strategic implementation of media. The 45-minute session, " Integrate Media That Works for You (And Your Audience) ," calls upon Elevation3D's media expertise and record of success implementing new and emerging media in their work over the last decade.

"We are excited to be chosen to lead this session," says Karns. "Successful media integration has allowed us to take our clients' brands to a new level, delivering incredible results."

In 2018 Elevation3D announced the launch of its own media department, offering an array of services to enhance experiential marketing experiences. From video production and live streaming, to cutting edge technology such as AR/VR experiences, projection mapping, and holograms, the Elevation3D Media team delivers custom solutions tailored to all budgets and use cases.

"Since launching our internal media department we have expanded our service offering and taken our strategic and creative knowledge to new heights," commented Esposito. "Engaging and memorable media applications have earned numerous accolades for our clients, including several Best of Show awards."

Elevation3D has proven themselves to be an expert on creating engaging media at the ExhibitorLIVE event in years past. At ExhibitorLIVE 2019, Elevation3D was named Best of Show (Small Booth). Judges commented on their "creative and engaging digital experience," commenting that "the technology makes you want to engage."

Elevation3D will also design and produce a custom trade show booth in the exhibit hall this year in booth #613.

ABOUT ELEVATION3D

Elevation3D is a full-service design, production, and face-to-face marketing firm specializing in trade show exhibits, corporate installations, retail environments, and events across North America and abroad. Elevation3D creates, builds, and delivers innovative, captivating brand experiences for global clients from two fully operational locations conveniently located in Boston and Las Vegas. Visit elevation3D.com for more information.

Elevation3D is a registered trademark of Elevation3D LLC.

