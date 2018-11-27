Elevation3D Wins 3 Top Exhibit Industry Awards

In February 2019, EXHIBITOR Media Group hosted EXHIBITORLIVE, The Professional Development Conference for Trade Show and Corporate Event Marketing, at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. The four-day event hosts thousands of industry professionals, trade show and event agencies, and numerous other vendors. During the event, EXHIBITOR recognizes excellence in exhibiting and design through a series of awards.

Elevation3D was named Best of Show Small Booth Award winner for their custom-designed, interactive 10x20 linear exhibit. A panel of judges, including several corporate trade show marketers and event managers, evaluated hundreds of exhibits at the event and selected Elevation3D as the winner.

"Great booth appeal. A creative and engaging digital experience," noted one judge. While another commented, "The technology makes you want to engage. They had a natural attraction."

At the 2019 awards ceremony, Elevation3D also received the Portable/Modular Design People's Choice Award for their 2018 EXHIBITORLIVE exhibit, receiving the most votes among 51 other exhibits in the category.



"We are proud to be recognized by our industry peers for creative and impactful use of a smaller exhibit space. It is a testament to our collaborative ability to create engaging experiences regardless of exhibit size," remarked Dana Esposito, Vice President, Creative Services and EDPA Board of Directors Member.

On February 26, 2019 EXHIBITOR Media Group announced its list of Top 40 Exhibit Producers, which honors the best firms in the trade show and event industry. Applicants are evaluated in eight categories, comprised of more than 50 individual criteria, including capabilities, service, reliability, and creativity. Points were awarded based on each company's responses, as well as surveys completed by client references. Elevation3D scored amongst the top firms in the Thought Leadership and Industry Participation category.

"I am incredibly proud of the dedication and innovation all of our people contribute to each and every project that we produce. It is an honor to be recognized for the high caliber work we put forth year after year, and to be among many of our respected peers on this list," commented Elevation3D President, Ken Karns.

Elevation3D recorded record growth in 2018 following their acquisition of a second full service location in Las Vegas. They continue to expand their internal capabilities and increase staff as they pursue partnership growth.

ABOUT ELEVATION3D

Elevation3D is a full-service design, production, and face-to-face marketing firm specializing in trade show exhibits, corporate installations, retail environments, and events across North America and abroad. Elevation3D creates, builds, and delivers innovative, captivating brand experiences for global clients from two fully operational locations conveniently located in Boston and Las Vegas. Elevation3D is a certified Experiential Designers and Producers Association company. For more information, visit elevation3D.com.

Elevation3D is a registered trademark of Elevation3D LLC.

