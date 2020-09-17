Elevations RTC Releases New Standards to Protect Students From COVID-19

SYRACUSE, Utah, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the last few months, COVID-19 has forced different industries to make significant changes to their day-to-day operations. To stay open, following protocols to keep facilities sanitized is necessary. Elevations RTC understands that families trust the program to provide students with the utmost care the entire time. The focus has always been on helping adolescents get back on track, but the pandemic has created brand new challenges.

Open and ready for business, Elevations RTC believes that they have a proper plan to keep everyone in the center as safe and healthy as possible.

Trained staff

Elevations RTC has always offered every student access to a superb medical staff, 24 hours a day. Led by medical director Dr. Michael Connolly, every medical professional working with the students takes the proper precautions to keep students as healthy as possible. Whether it is cleaning and sterilizing every room before a new student comes in or wearing masks while having face-to-face discussions, the staff is going above and beyond any protocols set by the state of Utah.

Another change that Elevations RTC has considered is the impact on students mentally. It is important to monitor mental health with so much added stress during a pandemic. Specific training to handle these types of situations is what Elevations RTC has focused on. Every medical professional has worked on training to be prepared for new problems and warning signs that might pop up during this time.

Every staff member is working together to help make this the safest residential treatment center around. Those around the students, the most must set the tone for a cleaner, healthier facility.

Prepping students

The trained staff will be in charge of ensuring that students feel prepared and ready for the new changes. It can be a challenge for students to learn how to change some habits, but ingraining everything, in the beginning, is one way to go.

Students will be closely examined in case anyone starts to show symptoms related to COVID-19. Staff and students are monitored daily, with daily temperatures as well as checking for symptoms. If a student shows potential signs, they will be sent for testing. There is also the opportunity to socially distance and quarantine if needed.

Once on campus, it is about developing habits that will stick with students and become second nature. The protocols are likely going to last at least for the next few months, so developing good habits early on will make it a breeze during the second half of a stay.

Smaller groups

Building a strong community from within is still an essential part of the process for Elevations RTC. With that said, some adjustments are needed during this time to protect students from spreading germs. There will be more space between students when they are in the same room, and fewer activities will include the sharing of personal items. Masks are always worn by staff when on campus and 6 ft distance whenever possible, which will help cut down on any potential spreading.

Currently, all events that would include large gatherings are temporarily postponed. Parent Seminars are being held virtually. While that has cut into a regular schedule at Elevations, they are following state guidelines and staying in smaller groups to minimize the risk of a massive outbreak.

Teamwork and interaction in groups is still something that Elevations still stresses quite a bit. Since the campus is their home, it cuts down on having to socially distance from each other. Staff and student interactions require a mask, but students living on campus are part of a smaller bubble without as many restrictions.

Visitor limitations

One of the biggest changes for Elevations RTC with COVID-19 is the limitation of visitors. Elevations follows state and licensing guidelines. All visits will need to be clinically indicated. The entire campus is under restriction to a certain degree, and every visitor will be subject to a screening process.

As for potential visits to tour the campus and see if it is the right fit, Elevations RTC is offering virtual tours to meet with our team and students.

Increased sanitation standards

The sanitation standards at Elevations RTC have always been outstanding, but there is now even more of an increased focus to keep everyone safe. That means cleaning the entire campus throughout the day, especially in the most common areas. Certain surfaces near the entry and exit points of the campus will be cleaned multiple times a day. With so much traffic passing through, it is necessary to limit germs.

Everyone is reminded to wash their hands, wear their masks and keep a proper six foot boundary whenever possible. Each employee has gone through training to cover the basics with handwashing and general sanitation. Staff members also help the students remember to wash their hands and be mindful of their own areas. To keep the facility sanitized as much as possible, everyone needs to chip in and follow everything as far as procedures are concerned.

How long will the new standards last?

Elevations RTC plans to have these new health and sanitation standards in place for the next few months. There is a chance that this is the new normal in some ways, and the changes will be permanent. After lifted restrictions, things might be a bit more relaxed, but there is something to be said for having a thoroughly sanitized location to keep staff and students healthy. Expect most of these protocols to linger around, at least for the next year.

The changes have not increased the budget much. Everyone at Elevations is just a bit more focused. This means that as time goes on, it will not be that much different.

