Elevator And Escalator Market In India | Analyzing Growth in Industrial Machinery Industry | Technavio

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ESCON Elevators Pvt Ltd., Fujitec Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Johnson Lifts Pvt. Ltd., KONE Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Otis Worldwide Corp., Schindler Holding Ltd., thyssenkrupp AG, and Toshiba Corp. are some of the major market participants. The growing number of high-speed metro projects will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Elevator and Escalator Market in India 2021-2025: Segmentation

Elevator and Escalator Market in India is segmented as below:

Product

Elevator



Escalator

End-user

Residential



Non-residential

Elevator and Escalator Market in India 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the elevator and escalator market in India in the industrial machinery industry include ESCON Elevators Pvt Ltd., Fujitec Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Johnson Lifts Pvt. Ltd., KONE Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Otis Worldwide Corp., Schindler Holding Ltd., thyssenkrupp AG, and Toshiba Corp. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas:

Elevator and Escalator Market in India size

size Elevator and Escalator Market in India trends

trends Elevator and Escalator Market in India industry analysis

The elevator and escalator market in India is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The rising disposable income and economic growth will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high cost of repair and maintenance will hamper the market growth.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the elevator and escalator market in India is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.



Elevator and Escalator Market in India 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist elevator and escalator market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the elevator and escalator market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the elevator and escalator market in India

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the elevator and escalator market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Elevator - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Escalator - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ESCON Elevators Pvt Ltd.

Fujitec Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Johnson Lifts Pvt. Ltd.

KONE Corp.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Otis Worldwide Corp.

Schindler Holding Ltd.

thyssenkrupp AG

Toshiba Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

