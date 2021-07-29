Elevator And Escalator Market In India | Analyzing Growth in Industrial Machinery Industry | Technavio
Set to grow by USD 522.84 million during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the elevator and escalator market in India to register a CAGR of almost 9%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ESCON Elevators Pvt Ltd., Fujitec Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Johnson Lifts Pvt. Ltd., KONE Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Otis Worldwide Corp., Schindler Holding Ltd., thyssenkrupp AG, and Toshiba Corp. are some of the major market participants. The growing number of high-speed metro projects will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Elevator and Escalator Market in India 2021-2025: Segmentation
Elevator and Escalator Market in India is segmented as below:
- Product
- Elevator
- Escalator
- End-user
- Residential
- Non-residential
Elevator and Escalator Market in India 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
Some of the major vendors of the elevator and escalator market in India in the industrial machinery industry include ESCON Elevators Pvt Ltd., Fujitec Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Johnson Lifts Pvt. Ltd., KONE Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Otis Worldwide Corp., Schindler Holding Ltd., thyssenkrupp AG, and Toshiba Corp. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Elevator and Escalator Market in India size
- Elevator and Escalator Market in India trends
- Elevator and Escalator Market in India industry analysis
The elevator and escalator market in India is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The rising disposable income and economic growth will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high cost of repair and maintenance will hamper the market growth.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the elevator and escalator market in India is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Elevator and Escalator Market in India 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist elevator and escalator market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the elevator and escalator market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the elevator and escalator market in India
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the elevator and escalator market vendors
