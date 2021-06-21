Elevator and Escalator Market: Increasing Demand for Smart Elevators to Drive Growth Post the Crisis

It also reduces wait times and congestion in lobbies, thereby, improving passenger comfort. Many such benefits have resulted in an exponential rise in the popularity of smart elevators, which is expected to foster market growth during the forecast period.

The elevator and escalator report helps businesses create strategies to make the most of future growth opportunities.

Request a FREE PREVIEW SAMPLE of the Report

In 2020, APAC accounted for about 85% of the global market share, and the region is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. Countries such as China, India, Japan, Singapore, and Malaysia are actively making significant investments in urban infrastructure projects. Besides, the ever-increasing population in China and India is forcing the governments in these countries to focus on the development of smart cities.

Similarly, based on the product, the market generated maximum revenue from the elevator segment in 2020. The growth of the segment can be attributed to a rise in the number of skyscrapers worldwide. In addition, rapid growth in the urban population and technological advances will support the growth of the elevator segment during the forecast period.

Although the elevator and escalator market is expected to record a healthy growth during the forecast period, the intense competition from regional vendors and stringent safety regulations on elevators and escalators might reduce the growth opportunities for market participants. This report on the elevator and escalator market will help businesses become better equipped, make informed decisions, and develop effective strategies to improve their market positions.

Access detailed information about the global elevator and escalator market here:

www.technavio.com/report/elevator-and-escalator-market-industry-analysis

Why Technavio?

100+ 17,000+ 500+ 14+ Fortune 500 companies rely on us Reports covering over 100 major technology markets Industry experts Years of market research experience

Technavio's reports offer customizations as per the specific needs of companies. Our custom reports include a further breakdown of market segmentation at regional levels, information on additional market players, and the strategies adopted by vendors during the COVID-19 recovery phase.

Speak to Our Analyst for a Customized Report

Reasons to Buy Elevator and Escalator Market Report:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2020, 2021, until 2025

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Make fast, effective, and sound decisions and stay on top of the latest industry developments.

Enquire about the report before purchasing

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Artificial Lift Systems Market – Global artificial lift systems market is segmented by end-user (onshore oil and gas industry and offshore oil and gas industry), type (ESP systems, RLP systems, PCP systems, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

Request a Free Sample Report

Global Construction Lifts Market – Global construction lifts market is segmented by product (construction hoists, material hoists, and work platforms), end-user (non-residential, residential, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

Request a Free Sample Report

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights help businesses identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Report: www.technavio.com/report/elevator-and-escalator-market-industry-analysis

Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/elevator-and-escalatormarket

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

https://www.technavio.com/report/elevator-and-escalator-market-industry-analysis?utm_source=prnewswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=Exp8_004_wk26_report&utm_content=IRTNTR44276

