Elevator And Escalator Market Segmentation in Australia during 2021-2025|Technavio
Jun 28, 2021, 09:15 ET
NEW YORK, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The elevator and escalator market in Australia is expected to show an incremental growth of USD 426.71 million as per the new report from Technavio. The report projects the market to accelerate at a CAGR of about 4% during the forecast period.
Technavio offer in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
Factors such as the advent of technologically advanced elevators, the increased urbanization, and the growing demand for eco-friendly elevators and escalators are the major factors driving the elevator and escalator market growth. However, the increased cost of compliance with stringent regulations will hamper the market growth.
Elevator And Escalator Market in Australia: Product Landscape
The elevator and escalator market in Australia witnessed maximum growth in the elevator segment in 2020. The high demand for urbanization in the country contributes to the growth of the market. The market growth in the elevator segment will significant during the forecast period.
Elevator And Escalator Market in Australia: Geographic Landscape
Australia will have lucrative growth in the elevator and escalator market and offers sustainable growth opportunities to vendors during the forecast period.
Companies Covered:
- Brilliant Lifts Australia Pty Ltd.
- Easy Living Home Elevators Pty Ltd.
- Grant Elevators
- Hitachi Ltd.
- KONE Corp.
- Octagon Lifts Pty Ltd.
- Otis Worldwide Corp.
- Schindler Holding Ltd.
- Shotton Group
- thyssenkrupp AG

Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Elevator - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Escalator - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Service
- Market segments
- Comparison by Service
- New installations - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Maintenance - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Modernization - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Service
Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive Scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
