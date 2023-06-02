Elevator And Escalator Market size in India to grow by USD 784.24 Million from 2022 to 2027; Growing number of high-speed metro projects is expected to drive the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The elevator and escalator market size in India is forecast to increase by USD 784.24 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 8.9%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the growing number of high-speed metro projects, rising disposable income and economic growth, and growing number of office spaces and commercial establishments.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Elevator and Escalator Market in India 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global elevator and escalator market in India as a part of the global industrial machinery market. The report extensively covers market segmentation by product (elevator and escalator) and end-user (residential and non-residential).

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Beacon Elevator Co. Pvt. Ltd., Blue Star Elevators India Ltd., City lift India Ltd., Easa Elevators Pvt. Ltd., ESCON Elevators Pvt. Ltd., Express Lifts Ltd., Fujitec Co. Ltd., Grj Elevator Pvt. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Johnson Lifts Pvt. Ltd., Kinetic Hyundai Elevator and Movement Technologies Ltd., KONE Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Otis Worldwide Corp., RP Bidyut Elevator, Schindler Holding Ltd., SEPL India Ltd., thyssenkrupp AG, Toshiba Corp., and TRIO Elevators Co. India Pvt. Ltd.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by Product (Elevator and Escalator) and End-user (Residential and Non-residential)

Segmentation by Product

During the forecast period, the elevator segment will contribute significantly to market growth. In the past, commercial buildings in India would install a typical set of elevators. However, a number of vendors, including Schindler Holding Ltd., thyssenkrupp AG (thyssenkrupp), and KONE have showcased a detailed technical advancement. Schindler has started to offer cutting-edge elevator designs that are not only more affordable but also more energy-efficient.

The amount of vertical housing has increased in India as a result of the country's expanding population. In many Indian cities, population densities are rising as a result of rapid urbanization, which also contributed to this development. These skyscrapers need elevators to allow occupants to travel between floors. It is challenging for people to use stairs to travel between floors in structures with four or more stories. The movement of people and goods is made easier in these structures by the use of elevators. During the anticipated period, these factors will hasten market expansion.

Segmentation by End-user

The end-user segment will be dominated by the residential sector. The need for elevators and escalators in the residential sector will be directly impacted by factors like the nation's aging population and its growth. The need for and use of elevators in the residential sector has also grown as a result of the shift from small, one-story houses to multi-story high-rise structures. The demand for elevators and escalators in the residential segment of the elevator and escalator market in India is anticipated to be driven by such construction activities during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this Elevator And Escalator Market Report In India?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the Elevator And Escalator Market In India between 2023 and 2027

between 2023 and 2027 Precise estimation of the size of the Elevator And Escalator Market size In India and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Elevator And Escalator Market across India

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Elevator And Escalator Market vendors In India

Elevator And Escalator Market Scope In India Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.9% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 784.24 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.46 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Beacon Elevator Co. Pvt. Ltd., Blue Star Elevators India Ltd., City lift India Ltd., Easa Elevators Pvt. Ltd., ESCON Elevators Pvt. Ltd., Express Lifts Ltd., Fujitec Co. Ltd., Grj Elevator Pvt. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Johnson Lifts Pvt. Ltd., Kinetic Hyundai Elevator and Movement Technologies Ltd., KONE Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Otis Worldwide Corp., RP Bidyut Elevator, Schindler Holding Ltd., SEPL India Ltd., thyssenkrupp AG, Toshiba Corp., and TRIO Elevators Co. India Pvt. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

