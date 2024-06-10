Elevator and Escalator Market size is set to grow by USD 76.7 billion from 2024-2028, Increasing demand for smart elevators boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global elevator and escalator market size is estimated to grow by USD 76.7 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 10.13% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for smart elevators is driving market growth, with a trend towards elevator maintenance using iot platforms. However, reluctance to modernize elevators and reduce their energy use poses a challenge. Key market players include Braun Elevator, Brobeil Aufzuge GmbH and Co.KG, ESCON Elevators Pvt. Ltd., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Fuji Elevators Co., Fujitec Co. Ltd., HIRO LIFT Hillenkotter and Ronsieck GmbH, Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd., Kohler Co., KONE Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Otis Worldwide Corp., Savaria Corp., SCHAEFER GmbH, Schindler Holding Ltd., thyssenkrupp AG, Toshiba Corp., Weidmuller Interface GmbH and Co. KG, and WITTUR HOLDING GmbH.

Elevator and Escalator Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 10.13% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 76.7 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.97 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 75% Key countries China, India, Germany, Japan, and US Key companies profiled Braun Elevator, Brobeil Aufzuge GmbH and Co.KG, ESCON Elevators Pvt. Ltd., Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Fuji Elevators Co., Fujitec Co. Ltd., HIRO LIFT Hillenkotter and Ronsieck GmbH, Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd., Kohler Co., KONE Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Otis Worldwide Corp., Savaria Corp., SCHAEFER GmbH, Schindler Holding Ltd., thyssenkrupp AG, Toshiba Corp., Weidmuller Interface GmbH and Co. KG, and WITTUR HOLDING GmbH

Market Driver

The Internet of Things (IoT) significantly impacts the elevator and escalator market by enabling predictive and prescriptive maintenance, enhancing building and equipment control, and improving service efficiency. Key vendors, such as KONE Corp. and Mitsubishi Electric Corp., invest in IoT and AI technology to increase efficiency and reduce downtimes.

IoT-enabled elevator systems, like KONE's offering using IBM Watson IoT Platform, monitor performance in real-time and modify maintenance accordingly. Despite security risks, continuous developments mitigate threats, ensuring a noteworthy impact on the market's growth during the forecast period.

The Elevator and Escalator market is experiencing significant growth, with a focus on modernization and sustainability. Elements such as elevators, escalators, and moving walks are in high demand. Advanced technologies like cabless systems, regenerative braking, and destination dispatch are trending.

Construction projects and mass transit systems are major consumers. Safety regulations and energy efficiency are key concerns. Companies are investing in research and development to create innovative solutions. The market is expected to continue expanding in the coming years.

Market Challenges

The global elevator and escalator market faces challenges due to the reluctance of businesses to modernize their systems for energy savings. Elevators account for a smaller energy consumption proportion in commercial buildings, yet offer potential for up to 50% electricity savings through advanced drives. However, the high initial costs of modernization, estimated at USD50,000 - USD75,000 per car, hinder investment recovery due to stable electricity prices.

- per car, hinder investment recovery due to stable electricity prices. Additionally, modernization takes elevators out of service for extended periods, averaging 12-15 months. To expand their market reach, companies like Schindler provide energy-saving elevator lighting systems as alternatives. These factors may negatively impact the growth of the elevator and escalator market during the forecast period.

The Elevator and Escalator market faces several challenges. Lights and lifts are essential for building infrastructure, but their maintenance can be costly. These systems require consistent upkeep to ensure safety and efficiency. Additionally, the increasing demand for energy-efficient solutions adds complexity to the market.

Commerical and residential buildings seek to reduce energy consumption, leading to a growing interest in green technologies. Furthermore, the need for faster and more convenient transportation solutions drives innovation in the sector. Safety regulations and technological advancements are key factors shaping the Elevator and Escalator market.

Segment Overview

Product 1.1 Elevators

1.2 Escalators Application 2.1 Commercial

2.2 Residential

2.3 Industrial Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 Middle East and Africa

and 3.4 North America

3.5 South America

1.1 Elevators- The Elevator and Escalator Market is a significant sector in the construction industry. It caters to the demand for vertical and horizontal transportation systems in commercial and residential buildings. This market is driven by factors such as increasing urbanization, growing population, and the need for accessibility. Elevator and escalator manufacturers produce and supply these systems to meet the rising demand. The market is competitive, with key players focusing on innovation, quality, and cost-effectiveness to gain a competitive edge.

Research Analysis

The Elevator and Escalator Market encompasses various transportation infrastructure solutions, including elevators, escalators, moving walkways, wheelchair lifts, pneumatic lifts, and glass lifts. This market is particularly active in Massachusetts and other regions with aging infrastructure, necessitating safety regulations and sustainability measures.

High-speed systems, such as metro systems, require skilled labor for construction activities. Touchless controls have become increasingly important for safety and hygiene reasons. Green elevators and escalators are gaining traction, utilizing raw materials like recycled materials, LED lights, and watersoluble paints to reduce environmental impact. Safety measures are a top priority, with temporary bans and regular inspections implemented to ensure the reliability and functionality of these systems.

Market Research Overview

The Elevator and Escalator market encompasses the design, manufacturing, installation, and maintenance of vertical transportation systems. These systems include elevators and escalators, which facilitate the movement of people and goods between floors in buildings and public spaces. The market is driven by factors such as increasing urbanization, the need for energy efficiency, and the growing demand for accessibility and convenience.

Technological advancements, including the integration of IoT and automation, are also contributing to the growth of this market. Additionally, regulations and safety standards play a significant role in shaping the industry. Overall, the Elevator and Escalator market is a dynamic and evolving sector that is essential to modern infrastructure.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Product

Elevators



Escalators

Application

Commercial



Residential



Industrial

Geography

APAC



Europe



Middle East And Africa



North America



South America

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

