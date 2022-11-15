Elevator And Escalator Market Size to Grow by 275.28 Thousand Units, Elevators to be Largest Revenue-generating Product Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The elevator and escalator market size is expected to increase by 275.28 thousand units from 2022 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.37%, according to the latest report from Technavio. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Gain access to a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with research methodology. View our FREE PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Elevator and Escalator Market 2022-2026

The elevator and escalator market covers the following areas:

Elevator and Escalator Market Sizing

Elevator and Escalator Market Forecast

Elevator and Escalator Market Analysis

Market Segmentation

This report includes the elevator and escalator market segmentation by product (elevators and escalators) and geography (APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America, and South America). The elevators segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The elevator market generates most of its revenue from the installation of new units, service, maintenance, and modernization of elevators. The popularity of smart elevators is increasing in skyscraper projects. These elevators lower the waiting time and help people reach their destination floors in minimal time. Such technological advances will increase the adoption of elevators in the coming years.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. Buy Now for detailed segment information

Vendor Landscape

There are several prominent manufacturers in the global elevator and escalator market, which account for a significant share of revenues. These vendors compete based on providing smart elevator installation, modernization services, and maintenance. In addition, these vendors cater to large-scale public infrastructure, residential, and commercial construction projects, which will help in expanding their market share during the forecast period. The market is driven by continuous innovations and developments in elevator systems, which ensure smooth rides while reducing wait times. Therefore, vendors are constantly developing solutions that aim at reducing wait times while making elevator rides more comfortable, convenient, and safe.

Market Dynamics

The elevator and escalator market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market during the forecast period. The report identifies the increasing demand for smart elevators, the use of regenerative drives, and energy-efficient elevators and escalators as some of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Elevator maintenance using IoT platforms will be a crucial trend in the market during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

American Crescent Elevator Mfg. Corp.

Braun Elevator

Brobeil Aufzuge GmbH and Co.KG

ESCON Elevators Pvt Ltd.

Express Elevators

Fujitec Co. Ltd.

FURUKAWA Co. Ltd.

HIRO LIFT Hillenkotter and Ronsieck GmbH

Hitachi Ltd.

Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd.

KOHLER Elevator GmbH

KONE Corp.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Otis Worldwide Corp.

Savaria Corp.

Schindler Holding Ltd.

TK Elevator GmbH

Toshiba Corp.

Weidmuller Interface GmbH and Co. KG

WITTUR HOLDING GmbH

Elevator And Escalator Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.37% Market growth 2022-2026 275.28 th units Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.84 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 77% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled American Crescent Elevator Mfg. Corp., Braun Elevator, Brobeil Aufzuge GmbH and Co.KG, ESCON Elevators Pvt Ltd., Express Elevators, Fujitec Co. Ltd., FURUKAWA Co. Ltd., HIRO LIFT Hillenkotter and Ronsieck GmbH, Hitachi Ltd., Hyundai Elevator Co. Ltd., KOHLER Elevator GmbH, KONE Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Otis Worldwide Corp., Savaria Corp., Schindler Holding Ltd., TK Elevator GmbH, Toshiba Corp., Weidmuller Interface GmbH and Co. KG, and WITTUR HOLDING GmbH Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

