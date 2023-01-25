Elevator Safety System Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $22.88 Billion by 2028 at a 9.8% CAGR

DUBLIN, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Elevator Safety System Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The elevator safety system market size is expected to reach US$ 22,881.75 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2022 to 2028.



Elevators and subsystems are crucial equipment in multistoried buildings and high rises. Elevator safety systems are important for ensuring the safety of the people traveling in elevators. Elevator manufacturers are required to abide by several regulations and codes, as do elevator safety device manufacturers.

The stringency of such regulations and codes has also increased with the rising number of elevator installations and elevator users. Elevator safety systems include different types of switches, buffers, governors, alarms, communication systems, and sensors. With growing safety concerns, the number of sensors incorporated in an elevator is rising. Moreover, these systems are being integrated with big data, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) for further upgrades in the performance of safety systems and elevators.



APAC is expected to register the highest CAGR in the elevator safety system market during the forecast period. Owing to the rapidly flourishing construction industry, the number of elevators installed is rising rapidly, along with the demand for elevator safety systems. Various government policies focus on improving control, maintenance, and communication systems incorporated in elevators to lower the possibility of accidents, which is favoring the elevator safety system market growth in APAC. A rise in the aging population in economies such as China and Japan also contribute to the high demand for elevators, which further promotes the demand for elevator safety systems. Moreover, the presence of key manufacturers of elevator and elevator safety systems, along with strategic alliances among stakeholders in the elevator safety system market, is encouraging competitiveness in the market in APAC.



The Pacific Asia Lift and Escalator Association (PALEA) provides a neutral forum for all lift/elevator and escalator organizations operating in the Asia Pacific region and covers twenty-four Asia Pacific countries in the region, thereby driving the elevator safety system market player's businesses in the region.



Introducing elevator safety systems has led to the development of various government policies to improve control, maintenance, and communication systems, along with overcoming concerns regarding accidents. The Pacific Asia Lift and Escalator Association (PALEA) provides a neutral forum for all lift/elevator and escalator organizations operating in Asia Pacific.

In addition, this agency has become an 'A' member of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), and it is being represented on several working groups associated with the ISO/TC178 technical committee. This association was formed to serve the needs of the lift (elevator) and escalator industry, and it now keeps an eye on 24 countries in Asia Pacific.



China is the dominating country with largest market share in 2021. There is an increased construction, especially of high-rise buildings, and massive penetration of elevators in residential, commercial, and industrial areas, such as railway and metro stations, shopping malls, hotels, airports, high-rise apartments, and public buildings. Additionally, rapid urbanization and increased government initiatives in the construction sector, updated government standards for lift infrastructure, and substantial evolution of architecture are among the key factors boosting the elevator safety system market size in the country.



In Australia, players providing elevators and moving walks must adhere to strict Standards Association of Australia (SAA) safety code requirements. In addition, the association incorporated various safety features designed to encourage good ridership and prevent accidents in elevators installed. Building owners and maintenance service providers are responsible for implementing policies, processes, and guidelines to enable proper subcontractor operations of safety systems.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increased Use of Elevators with Rapid Urbanization

Stringent Regulations and Standards on Elevator Safety

Market Restraints

Complexities in Integration of Modern Elevator Safety Systems with Legacy Systems

Market Opportunities

Renovation of Old Buildings and Elevators

Future Trends

Integration of Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, and Machine Learning for Real-Time Monitoring and Predictive Maintenance

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Elevator Safety System Market Landscape



5. Elevator Safety System Market - Key Market Dynamics



6. Elevator Safety System Market - Global Market Analysis



7. Elevator Safety System Market - By Type



8. Elevator Safety System Market Analysis - by Application



9. Elevator Safety System Market - Geographic Analysis



10. Elevator Safety System Market - COVID-19 Impact Analysis



11. Industry Landscape



12. Company Profiles



13. Appendix



Companies Mentioned

GAL Manufacturing Company, LLC

2N Telekomunikace A.S

Chr. Mayr GmbH + Co. KG

Janus Elevators

TK Elevator

Oleo International

Otis Elevator Company

Electronic Controls Inc.

Technic Electronic Corporation

Flexco Industries, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k6e30u

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets