Elevatus Appoints Rami Alkiswani as Chief Commercial Officer, Ushering in a New Era of Success and Global Expansion

News provided by

Elevatus Inc.

21 Aug, 2023, 05:58 ET

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevatus, the trailblazing and leading recruitment software company, proudly announces the appointment of Rami Alkiswani as Chief Commercial Officer. Rami brings with him an illustrious 15-year track record of driving transformative change and achieving remarkable results, establishing himself as a powerhouse executive leader.

Continue Reading
Rami Alkiswani brings with him an illustrious 15-year track record of driving transformative change and achieving remarkable results, establishing himself as a powerhouse executive lead (PRNewsfoto/Elevatus Inc.)
Rami Alkiswani brings with him an illustrious 15-year track record of driving transformative change and achieving remarkable results, establishing himself as a powerhouse executive lead (PRNewsfoto/Elevatus Inc.)

Rami's exceptional leadership has been instrumental in fostering substantial revenue growth and enduring brand value through strategic initiatives. Notably, he has achieved a remarkable 5X increase in overall revenue and an outstanding 35% of net profits, a testament to his ability to inspire and lead teams to unparalleled success.

Since the inception of his journey with Elevatus, Rami has proved to be an unwavering pillar of the organization, infusing passion and dedication into every facet of their commercial operations. His relentless pursuit of excellence and genuine concern for the well-being of the team and esteemed clientele have left an indelible mark, earning admiration and respect from all stakeholders.

In an impressively short span of time, Rami has accomplished the extraordinary, establishing a prominent presence in the market and spearheading Elevatus towards unprecedented heights. His visionary ideas and audacious approach have shattered barriers that were once perceived as insurmountable, unveiling new opportunities and untapped potential for Elevatus.

Rami's profound impact on Elevatus extends beyond the company's financial performance. His unmatched skills in collaborating with top industry influencers have solidified his position as a true powerhouse in the business world. Moreover, his exceptional ability to build extensive local and international relationships with clients, stakeholders, and government entities has further elevated Elevatus' reputation as a global leader in the industry.

With Rami steering the helm as Chief Commercial Officer, Elevatus is poised to chart a course for continued success and prosperity. His adept leadership and profound insights bode well for the company's future, and we eagerly anticipate the positive impact he will undoubtedly create in the days to come.

Elevatus celebrates the remarkable contributions of Rami, recognizing his instrumental role in driving transformative growth and expanding Elevatus' global footprint. As Elevatus sets its sights on even greater achievements, the organization remains confident in Rami's visionary leadership to lead them to new heights.

Contact:
Elevatus Inc.,
Email: [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2190116/Elevatus.jpg

SOURCE Elevatus Inc.

Also from this source

Elevatus Launches EVA-MED: The First Applicant Tracking System for Healthcare Recruitment in the MENA Region

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.