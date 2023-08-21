Elevatus Appoints Rami Alkiswani as Chief Commercial Officer, Ushering in a New Era of Success and Global Expansion

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevatus, the trailblazing and leading recruitment software company, proudly announces the appointment of Rami Alkiswani as Chief Commercial Officer. Rami brings with him an illustrious 15-year track record of driving transformative change and achieving remarkable results, establishing himself as a powerhouse executive leader.

Rami Alkiswani brings with him an illustrious 15-year track record of driving transformative change and achieving remarkable results, establishing himself as a powerhouse executive lead (PRNewsfoto/Elevatus Inc.)

Rami's exceptional leadership has been instrumental in fostering substantial revenue growth and enduring brand value through strategic initiatives. Notably, he has achieved a remarkable 5X increase in overall revenue and an outstanding 35% of net profits, a testament to his ability to inspire and lead teams to unparalleled success.

Since the inception of his journey with Elevatus, Rami has proved to be an unwavering pillar of the organization, infusing passion and dedication into every facet of their commercial operations. His relentless pursuit of excellence and genuine concern for the well-being of the team and esteemed clientele have left an indelible mark, earning admiration and respect from all stakeholders.

In an impressively short span of time, Rami has accomplished the extraordinary, establishing a prominent presence in the market and spearheading Elevatus towards unprecedented heights. His visionary ideas and audacious approach have shattered barriers that were once perceived as insurmountable, unveiling new opportunities and untapped potential for Elevatus.

Rami's profound impact on Elevatus extends beyond the company's financial performance. His unmatched skills in collaborating with top industry influencers have solidified his position as a true powerhouse in the business world. Moreover, his exceptional ability to build extensive local and international relationships with clients, stakeholders, and government entities has further elevated Elevatus' reputation as a global leader in the industry.

With Rami steering the helm as Chief Commercial Officer, Elevatus is poised to chart a course for continued success and prosperity. His adept leadership and profound insights bode well for the company's future, and we eagerly anticipate the positive impact he will undoubtedly create in the days to come.

Elevatus celebrates the remarkable contributions of Rami, recognizing his instrumental role in driving transformative growth and expanding Elevatus' global footprint. As Elevatus sets its sights on even greater achievements, the organization remains confident in Rami's visionary leadership to lead them to new heights.

Contact:

Elevatus Inc.,

Email: [email protected]

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2190116/Elevatus.jpg

SOURCE Elevatus Inc.