Elevatus Ranks Highest Amongst The Biggest Software Companies and Startups in KSA

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevatus, the globally renowned and first recruitment and video interviewing software of its kind, today announced its recent listing in the report "101 Top Riyadh Software Companies and Startups" from BestStartup.Asia. The listed companies and startups have all picked up their pace in the KSA market and are taking a variety of approaches and steps to innovate the software industry.

Elevatus has been recognized as one of the top software companies in Riyadh based on four key categories: innovation, growth, management and societal impact.

Elevatus has exemplified continuous efforts to disrupt the way companies across the globe find and hire the best candidates by offering an agile technology that helps them streamline the full hiring cycle in only a couple of clicks. Elevatus' rapid growth is fueled by the high adaptability and agility of its technology – which is built on years of scientific research and market best practices.

"Our partnership with Elevatus has played a monumental role in strengthening our innovative capabilities in preparation for Vision 2030. Elevatus' AI technology has been a major driver in evolving our work processes and helping us operate at a much faster rate. We now feel well prepared for the future that lies ahead, especially in realizing and achieving our Kingdom's vision with ease." said Ali Alzahrani, Director of Human Resources at the Middle East Propulsion Company.

Elevatus' vast collection of success stories highlights the agile transformation companies are experiencing across the Kingdom. This has led the tech provider to be recognized as one of the top software companies in Riyadh based on four key categories: innovation, growth, management and societal impact. Elevatus covers a wide spectrum of innovative recruitment modules that support companies in creating job requisitions, shortlisting talent, interviewing candidates, assessing top performers, managing visas,accessing advanced analytics, inviting recruitment agencies, and onboarding new hires. This year alone, Elevatus powered over 120,000 job posts and 3 million video assessments to date – fully automated by its award-winning recruiting solutions.

"Elevatus is a phenomenal software that simplifies and automates the entire recruiting process. You can find all that you need to recruit top talent in one single place. It's easy, smart and user-friendly. If your company is growing, then Elevatus will definitely make the process more seamless and easier." adds Mohammed AlRasheed, Head Of Human Resources at AlRaedah Finance.

This recognition marks the third consecutive year that Elevatus has been named a top software company in the recruitment industry – and carved its spot in top positions globally. This ranking further validates its commitment to building and designing the most innovative recruiting solutions the world has ever seen. Today, Elevatus is empowering enterprises and companies worldwide to recruit at scale and thrive in an increasingly challenging recruitment landscape.

